The 2nd World Hardware Development Conference kicked off in Yongkang, Zhejiang

Maggio 29, 2023

YONGKANG, China, May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On the afternoon of May 26, the 2nd World Hardware Development Conference opened in Yongkang, Zhejiang. This is an important platform for high-end exchanges, deepening cooperation, and sharing and win-win results in the global hardware industry. Well-known enterprises in the hardware industry at home and abroad, as well as upstream and downstream related industries, gathered together around the theme of “Innovation leads a new era of hardware intelligent manufacturing for a win-win world”, to discuss the development plan of the hardware industry, and to jointly seek good strategies for the development of hardware intelligent manufacturing.

This is an industrial revolution that leads the future. At this conference, the “Global Hardware Industry Innovation and Development Index” was released, which conducted a multi-dimensional analysis of the development status and innovation trends of the global hardware industry, and drew a new digital blueprint for the development of the hardware industry.

This is a solid bridge for win-win cooperation. At this conference, the signing of international economic and trade strategic partners was held to deepen cooperation in key areas of the global hardware industry, and jointly promote the high-quality development of the global hardware manufacturing industry.

Starting from the new, the future has come. In the new stage of development, Yongkang firmly grasps the trend of digital transformation, based on the new stage of development, closely follows the development trend of high-end, intelligent and green manufacturing, and strides forward on the road of striving to create “the world hardware capital of quality and vitality Yongkang.”

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-2nd-world-hardware-development-conference-kicked-off-in-yongkang-zhejiang-301836248.html

