The Adecco Group: Q4 & Full Year 2022 Results

Febbraio 28, 2023

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENTpursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ZURICH, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Q4 & Full Year 2022 Results

Winning market share; strong revenue growth and gross margin

 

Q4 HIGHLIGHTS

FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, commented:

“The Group had a strong finish to 2022 as we continued to drive momentum from our investment plan. We achieved excellent growth in Q4, with Adecco significantly outpacing the market. The newly combined Akkodis business performed well, over-delivering on its synergy target for 2022 and tracking on target for synergy capture for 2023. In LHH, our digital coaching business, Ezra, posted strong growth, and our Career Transition business delivered excellent results as the team successfully captures increasing demand amidst an uptick in corporate restructuring driven by the US technology sector.

Gross margins were strong for the quarter. Our Simplify, Execute, Grow agenda is being progressed across the organisation to accelerate implementation of our existing strategy and improve both operational and financial performance. We are very confident we will achieve the planned cost reduction target. Looking ahead, we are laser focused on driving share gains, with enhanced productivity and profitability, across all our business units this year.”

Full Press ReleaseWebcast Details | MediaWebcast Details | Investors & Analysts

Media Contact: Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-adecco-group-q4–full-year-2022-results-301757187.html

