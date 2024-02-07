app-menu Social mobile

The Brattle Group Announces 10 New Promotions to Principal

Febbraio 7, 2024

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Brattle Group is pleased to share that 10 experts were recently promoted to Principal: Dr. Can Çeliktemur, Dr. Charlie Gibbons, Dr. Lucrezio Figurelli, Dr. Yingzhen Li, Mame Maloney, Dr. Nguyet Nguyen, Ilinca Popescu, Dr. Shastri Sandy, Chris Wall, and Jake Zahniser-Word.

“In the past year, these nine individuals have gone above and beyond in cultivating their expertise and providing exceptional client service on matters related to financial services, utility regulation, antitrust and competition, corporate governance, and more,” said Brattle President & Principal Torben Voetmann. “Further, they embody Brattle’s four foundational principles – development, collegiality, quality, and sustainability – in all that they do, and they represent the outstanding leadership pipeline we have at the firm. We look forward to the contributions these experts will make in the years ahead!” 

Our new Principals: 

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320171/4533673/the_brattle_group_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-brattle-group-announces-10-new-promotions-to-principal-302055222.html

