“The breath of a green future”: SANY Renewable Energy unveil innovations at WindEnergy Hamburg

18 Settembre 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With a plethora of events, innovations and opportunities at WindEnergy Hamburg from 24th to 27th September 2024, SANY RE is poised to embrace the green future of wind energy at Hall A3, Booth 320, making a grand entrance as the largest exhibitor under the compelling theme ‘The Breath of A Green Future.’

In recent years, leveraging its advantages of in-house manufacturing of the core components, and intelligent upgrades of production lines, SANY RE has continuously made significant strides in delivery efficiency and product stability. As a result of these efforts, in 2023, the company gained 14.1 GW in new orders and installed a total capacity of 7.41 GW, making it the fastest-growing wind turbine OEM in the global wind industry. To foster deeper engagement during the exhibition, SANY RE will host the following onsite events:

1 Hybrid Tower Design Evaluation Conformity Statement handover ceremony by TÜV NORDJoin SANY as TÜV NORD presents the Design Evaluation Conformity Statement for SANY’s 140m hybrid tower, part of its 919 platform for 10MW turbines. This marks a milestone in its commitment to engineering excellence.

2 Launch of new models for the European marketUnlock more possibilities with the launch of SI-17578 and SI-18580, specifically designed for European wind conditions. These large-megawatt turbines promise greater efficiency and increased profitability, tailored to the region’s energy needs and designed to meet industry standards.

3 Panel discussion on SANY’s ESG philosophy and Climate Action White PaperJoin experts from GWEC and PwC in a thought-provoking panel to explore SANY RE’s ESG achievements over the past year. Witness the unveiling of SANY’s Climate Action White Paper, with PwC as a key partner in this significant moment.

4 Introduction of SANY’s new wind power testing centerExplore SANY’s state-of-the-art wind power testing center, capable of testing wind turbines, components and systems – even the main components and systems of a 35MW wind turbine. This groundbreaking facility sets a new standard in wind energy testing and innovation.

5 Open day for Hamburg University StudentsSANY welcomes Hamburg University students to an open dialogue on the benefits of industry-academia collaboration. Let’s discuss how this synergy can drive more innovation.

Through these events, SANY Renewable Energy aims to demonstrate its advanced capabilities in intelligent manufacturing, its unwavering commitment to achieving the net-zero goal, and its dedication to fostering international cooperation.

SANY RE is at the forefront of intelligent manufacturing, with advanced facilities for wind turbine assembly, generator production, and the industry’s first intelligent manufacturing plant for wind turbine blades. Notably, the company set an industry record by producing 800 turbines within 100 days. SANY also places great importance on reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing energy efficiency. As of December 31, 2023, SANY’s turbines had generated a cumulative 84.2 billion kWh of clean energy, reducing global CO2 emissions by 48.01 million tons. Alongside its industry growth in India, Kazakhstan, and the Philippines, and active investments in Serbia and Central Asia, SANY is dedicated to fostering global cooperation to drive development and to build a resilient global wind energy supply chain.

SANY looks forward to welcoming you at Hall A3, Booth 320 in Hamburg. The journey to a greener tomorrow will be driven by intelligent manufacturing. SANY Renewable Energy will remain committed to advancing intelligent manufacturing and environmental sustainability, working hand in hand with the entire industry to contribute to the COP28 goal of tripling renewable energy by 2030 and to bring the net-zero dream to reality.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505790/SANY_Renewable_Energy.mp4

