The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation funds leadership training course for 24,000 Kazakh students

Agosto 3, 2023

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation has allocated $5 million for its five-year Young Leaders program to develop leadership skills among school students in Grades 5-11 in Kazakhstan.

Throughout the school year, the students attend elective classes, and participate in monthly mini-conferences and specialised training sessions. They also learn to use their soft skills, including leadership, critical thinking, communications, public speaking, teamwork, project management and negotiation. To date, more than 24,000 students from 110 participating schools have completed the Foundation’s leadership training courses.

Held in Almaty, the annual Young Leaders Forum was attended by more than 500 students and teachers. The students had the opportunity to present and discuss the projects that they have been working on and the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation announced the three winners which will receive support from its dedicated fund.

The winning projects were selected from nearly 1,500 entries. This year’s winners aim to provide valuable learning experiences and include a pottery workshop, a history of Kazakhstan in comic book format and a project facilitating access to career advice services.

Marat Aitmagambetov, Director of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, commented: “I am proud to see the Young Leaders Forum program continue to grow and inspire students across Kazakhstan. The three winning projects from this year’s Forum showcase the creativity and innovative thinking of our young leaders and demonstrate the impact that this program can have on their education and personal development. We are committed to supporting the next generation of leaders in Kazakhstan and look forward to seeing the continued success of the program in years to come.”

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169006/Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-bulat-utemuratov-foundation-funds-leadership-training-course-for-24-000-kazakh-students-301892845.html

Google News - La Ragione
