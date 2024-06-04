The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation Wins the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan Award for Community Service

4 Giugno 2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation today announced that it was recognised at the prestigious American Chamber of Commerce (“AmCham”) in Kazakhstan Awards by winning the Community Service award.

The award, which was received at AmCham’s annual Awards Gala, reflects the Foundation’s work over the last decade, with over $210 million allocated to charitable projects benefiting more than 100,000 Kazakhstanis.

AmCham’s judging panel emphasized the Foundation’s contribution to Kazakhstan’s social development in 2023 and 2024, highlighting several major projects, such as the support of Asyl Miras Centers for children with autism in 12 Kazakhstani cities; the Jas Lider Akademiiasy leadership skills program implemented in 124 schools across Kazakhstan; the Jasyl Mektep program aimed at raising environmental awareness among secondary school students with greenhouses built by the Foundation for 36 schools; the construction of a middle school in Kosshy; the Aid Cards project in partnership with the Red Crescent of Kazakhstan and ForteBank which provides financial assistance to victims of natural disasters; and the allocation of funds for flood relief in the Aktobe region.

Doris Bradbury, Executive Director of AmCham in Kazakhstan, commented:

“Our awards are given out not only to businesses, but also to non-profit organizations that make a significant contribution to the country’s development. This year we would like to recognize the efforts of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, which has made an outstanding contribution to societal development in Kazakhstan – first and foremost, by helping those most in need. I would also like to acknowledge the Foundation’s numerous other projects aimed at education and support of the young Kazakhstan generation.”

Marat Aitmagambetov, Director of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, commented:

“I would like to thank AmCham for recognizing our efforts. This award is both testament to our years of hard work, and an incentive to continue our mission. We are now focused on a number of significant infrastructure projects, including the opening of a new passenger terminal at Kyzylorda Airport, finishing construction on a new school in Issyk, and building Kazakhstan’s first community center in Kosshy. These are exciting times for the Foundation, and we look forward to seeing the results of our efforts.”

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429558/Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200082/4742410/Bulat_Utemuratov_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-bulat-utemuratov-foundation-wins-the-american-chamber-of-commerce-in-kazakhstan-award-for-community-service-302163077.html