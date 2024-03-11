app-menu Social mobile

The Château L’Hospitalet Wine Resort Beach & Spa in Narbonne, south of France, joins the Small Luxury Hotels group

Marzo 11, 2024

PARIS, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nestled in the heart of vines on the Mediterranean coast, Château L’Hospitalet Wine Resort Beach & Spa ***** offers a sumptuous retreat in an exceptionally beautiful natural setting. Overlooking the sea and green hills, and surrounded by the garrigue’s delicate fragrances, this 5-star hotel is a paradise for wine enthusiasts, foodies and nature lovers.

 

 

In the heart of a winery surrounded by pines, olive trees and garrigue, the Château L’Hospitalet and its Villa Soleilla blend into a landscape of biodynamic vineyards and expansive gardens. Swimming pools, tennis courts, a putting green and walking routes in the vast and protected La Clape area offer a variety of activities. Visitors also enjoy a wine immersion with guided tours following the production of wine from the vine to the glass. Enthusiasts can go further by reserving a masterclass.

The restaurants follow the seasons. In fall and winter, restaurant Chez Paule offers traditional wood-burning cuisine. In spring and summer, L’Hospitalet Beach offers a selection of Mediterranean dishes. And year-round, the Art de Vivre gourmet restaurant offers a delightful experience, combining food and wine for vertical cuisine.

The Spa Soleilla uses expert face and body care rituals, offering the luxury of an ultra-personalized approach and in line with the philosophy of partner products, Biologique Recherche© and Holidermie©. The view of the vineyards and a sauna complete the experience.

Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) is a collection of luxury independent hotels in various locations around the world. Founded in 1990, this organization brings together high-end hotel establishments that are distinguished by their charm and offer a quality travel experience focused on uniqueness, exceptional service and commitment to excellence. Their global presence offers travellers a variety of options for luxurious and memorable stays.

Château L’Hospitalet Wine Resort Beach & Spa Route de Narbonne Plage – 11100 Narbonne – Francehttps://www.chateau-hospitalet.com/?utm_source=Presse&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=Small+Luxury+Hotel&utm_id=PRNewsWire

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2358049/Chateau_Hospitalet.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2358048/Chateau_Hospitalet_Logo.jpg

 

 

Contact: Château L’Hospitalet Wine Resort Beach & Spa  reception.hospitalet@gerard-bertrand.com+33 (0)4 68 45 28 50

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-chateau-lhospitalet-wine-resort-beach–spa-in-narbonne-south-of-france-joins-the-small-luxury-hotels-group-302084234.html

