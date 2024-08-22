22 Agosto 2024

– Romance and Tradition from Shenyang

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Preparations are well underway in the northeastern city of Shenyang for hosting the 2024 China Media Group Mid-Autumn Festival Gala. The Gala’s main stage is being erected against the picturesque backdrop of Dingxiang Lake. Featuring an illuminated river and full moon, it will create a romantic setting for the various performances. The evening’s entertainment will be enhanced by snapshots of the ancient sites, local customs and major landmarks of this historically and culturally rich city.

Since ancient times, Mid-Autumn Festival has been an occasion for Chinese people to express their longing for home and their yearning to be reunited with family and friends. In recent years, the Mid-Autumn Festival Gala has become a much-loved part of the celebrations that draws together Chinese people at home and overseas, and demonstrates to the world the unique charm of the country’s traditions. This year, in order to present a richer, more varied and more polished program, the Gala will also embrace more contemporary cultural and sporting themes. Already, a number of social media initiatives, including “Moments of Being Loved” and “Full Moon at Night on My Camera” are giving audiences at home and abroad the opportunity to participate, by inviting them to express what this special night means to them. Some of the best submissions may feature in the Gala itself.

The CMG 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala will be broadcast to a global audience at 8pm Beijing Time on September 17, 2024, simultaneously on CCTV-1, CCTV-3, CCTV-4, CCTV-15 and social media platforms including CCTV NEWS, China Media Group Mobile and CCTV.com, as well as on various China Media Group-associated radio stations and overseas social media platforms.

