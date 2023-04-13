app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

The Foundation for the Development of the Education System has opened registration for EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023

Aprile 13, 2023

WARSAW, Poland, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023 is the eighth edition of the biennial EuroSkills Competition – the biggest vocational education and skills excellence event in Europe.

Held every two years and organised by WorldSkills Europe together with 32 Member Countries, EuroSkills brings together hundreds of young professionals under the age of 25 to compete for the chance to become the Best in Europe in their chosen skill.

EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023 will take place from 5 to 9 September 2023 at AmberExpo Gdańsk and Polsat Plus Arena Gdańsk.

The event will welcome 600 skilled young professionals under the age of 25 from 32 countries to participate in competitions in 43 different skills and trades. Around 100,000 visitors from across Poland and abroad are expected to attend.

Visitors to the free-admission Competition will be able to watch the competitors in action and have the opportunity to try hands-on job-related skills at the many ‘Try-a-Skill’ demonstrations. The tens of thousands of school-aged young people who visit will be encouraged to turn their passions into a profession.

EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023 is organised in partnership by Poland’sFoundation For The Development Of The Education System (FRSE), WorldSkills Poland, WorldSkills Europe, the City of Gdańsk and AmberExpo Gdańsk.

Register to visit the free-admission event: euroskills2023.org/register-now.For more information, visit euroskills2023.org.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053545/Konkurencja_Mechanika.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053546/SkillsPoland.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053544/ES_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-foundation-for-the-development-of-the-education-system-has-opened-registration-for-euroskills-gdask-2023-301797031.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Former Head of Swiss Securities and Exchanges to head new Fintica AI Ltd Advisory Board

New body to include industry experts: Thomas Zeeb, René Karsenti, Yanming Xiao TEL AVIV, Israel, …

Le auto realizzate ne “China’s Auto Valley” eccellono oltre la città della Cina centrale Wuhan

WUHAN, Cina, 13 aprile 2023/PRNewswire/ — La sera dell’11 aprile, davanti alla Torre delle Gru G…

Global Mobility Call è il trampolino di lancio europeo per la leadership aziendale nella mobilità sostenibile

Il 12-14 settembre 2023, le aziende italiane sono invitate a partecipare a Global Mobility Call, …

Trina Solar featured in independent agency report: Cumulative shipments of 210mm modules top 120GW, capacity for large-format products accounts for over 90%

CHANGZHOU, China, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to TrendForce, the independent new ene…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl