The Foundation for the Development of the Education System has opened registration for EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023

Aprile 13, 2023

WARSAW, Poland, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023 is the eighth edition of the biennial EuroSkills Competition – the biggest vocational education and skills excellence event in Europe.

Held every two years and organised by WorldSkills Europe together with 32 Member Countries, EuroSkills brings together hundreds of young professionals under the age of 25 to compete for the chance to become the Best in Europe in their chosen skill.

EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023 will take place from 5 to 9 September 2023 at AmberExpo Gdańsk and Polsat Plus Arena Gdańsk.

The event will welcome 600 skilled young professionals under the age of 25 from 32 countries to participate in competitions in 43 different skills and trades. Around 100,000 visitors from across Poland and abroad are expected to attend.

Visitors to the free-admission Competition will be able to watch the competitors in action and have the opportunity to try hands-on job-related skills at the many ‘Try-a-Skill’ demonstrations. The tens of thousands of school-aged young people who visit will be encouraged to turn their passions into a profession.

EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023 is organised in partnership by Poland’sFoundation For The Development Of The Education System (FRSE), WorldSkills Poland, WorldSkills Europe, the City of Gdańsk and AmberExpo Gdańsk.

Register to visit the free-admission event: euroskills2023.org/register-now.For more information, visit euroskills2023.org.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053545/Konkurencja_Mechanika.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053546/SkillsPoland.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053544/ES_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-foundation-for-the-development-of-the-education-system-has-opened-registration-for-euroskills-gdask-2023-301797031.html