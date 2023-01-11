app-menu Social mobile

The future of EVs: Integration of cell and chassis – Neta Auto and CATL will jointly develop CIIC

Gennaio 11, 2023

– SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On January 10, Neta Auto and CATL (Shanghai) Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL), signed a cooperation agreement on the CATL Integrated Intelligent Chassis (CIIC). Neta Auto will become the first brand in China EV startups to develop the CIIC.

According to the agreement, Neta Auto and CATL (Shanghai) Intelligent Technology will carry out intensive cooperation in the CIIC. Through the CTC (Cell to Chassis) technology, key components in battery and other systems are integrated at the bottom of the vehicle, with no need of separate battery packs. This can reduce the user acquisition cost and energy consumption, increase the distance per charge and expand the passenger space.

The strategic cooperation between Neta Auto and CATL dates back to 2021. This time, Neta Auto not only carries out all-round cooperation with CATL in technology R&D and supply chain guarantee, but also goes further to jointly explore the possibility of vehicles using the skateboard chassis.

Peng Qingfeng, co-founder of Neta Auto, said: “The cooperation is a key deployment of the two sides in the age of electric intelligent vehicles, as well as an inevitable choice of common values. The cooperation will enable Neta Auto to develop more comfortable and powerful intelligent vehicles in a faster and more economical fashion. It can better implement the brand value of equality in technology worldwide.”

The CIIC will help Neta Auto products reach a new height in distance per charge, safety and intelligent driving, providing EVs with greater safety, comfort and maneuverability for customers.

The cooperation between Neta Auto and CATL (Shanghai) Intelligent Technology in the CIIC is a “powerful combination”. Their cooperation will further improve the ecosystem layout of the two companies across the industrial chain and jointly advance the development of electric and intelligent vehicles in China.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981251/Photo_strategic_cooperation_signing_ceremony.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-future-of-evs-integration-of-cell-and-chassis—neta-auto-and-catl-will-jointly-develop-ciic-301718803.html

