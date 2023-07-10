app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

The Independents, the leading global marketing and communications group for luxury and lifestyle brands, acquires CTZAR, an innovative social media marketing and influence agency

Luglio 10, 2023

PARIS, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CTZAR joins The Independents, the leading international marketing and communications group at the intersection of luxury and lifestyle. Since its establishment in 2017, The Independents has emerged as a major player, uniting best in class agencies and delivering an holistic and comprehensive approach to its clients. Through its long term dedication to strategy, creativity, events, PR, data, and influence, the group embodies excellence within its industry, bringing together renowned entities such as Bureau Betak, Karla Otto, K2, Prodject, Lefty, and The Qode. CTZAR positions brands at the heart of conversations that unfold among digital communities. Starting as a private network of trendsetters specializing in word-of-mouth in 2008 to become a leading strategic and creative agency with an unparalleled expertise in social networks, content, and influence. This merger provides CTZAR with a valuable gateway to a global platform across ten countries, significantly bolstering its international presence, particularly in key regions such as Asia, the USA, the Middle East, and Europe.

Media enquiries:

The Independents:Lissy von SchwarzkopfLissy.vonschwarzkopf@karlaotto.com 

Jodie TillmanJodie.Tillman@karlaotto.com 

CTZAR:Elisa Palmerelisa.palmer@ctzar.com

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148721/The_Independents_CTZAR.jpgPDF- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149225/The_Independents_CTZAR_PDF1.pdfPDF – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149226/The_Independents_CTZAR_PDF2.pdfLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149224/The_Independents_CTZAR_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-independents-the-leading-global-marketing-and-communications-group-for-luxury-and-lifestyle-brands-acquires-ctzar-an-innovative-social-media-marketing-and-influence-agency-301872231.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

XCMG Machinery Signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Martifer

XUZHOU, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG Machinery (“XCMG”, SHE:000425) has signed a Mem…

HUAWEI CLOUD Releases Pangu 3.0

Shaping the Future beyond Chatbots: Huawei focuses on AI’s Impact on Industry Transformation DONG…

CGTN: Xi urges Jiangsu to take lead in advancing Chinese modernization

BEIJING, July 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — President Xi Jinping has called on east China’sJiangsu Prov…

Global Flying Cars Market Set to Reach USD 17.84 Bn By 2030 | Dataintelo

PUNE, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to a market study published by Dataintelo, t…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl