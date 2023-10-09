The Latest Fashion Source, Original Design Fashion Week & PV Shenzhen Mark a New Chapter for Fashion

Ottobre 9, 2023

– SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by GL events Pengcheng (Shenzhen) Exhibition Co. , Ltd., the 27th Shenzhen International Exhibition for Clothing Supply Chain (Fashion Source), the SS2024 Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week, and the Première Vision Shenzhen AW24-25 went out with a bang on 22 September at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

In merely three days, the joint events featured over 1,200 excellent exhibitors from across the industrial chain to showcase their flagship products such as yarns, fabrics, notions, knitwears, silks, as well as manufacturing techniques, accessories, and original designs. 43,096 professional visitors flocked to the 80,000 sqm venue, enjoying over 30 fashion shows and 80 activities. More than 500 business matchings connected many professional buyers to the suppliers that could best meet their needs, fostering reliable partnerships.

The various activities were all curated to empower the fashion industry. FS Knitting Trends 2024-25AW was demonstrated by nearly 200 original knitted panels carefully selected by top designers and companies. When exploring this section, visitors could be inspired by seeing and touching the knitting pieces surrounded by trending colors, knitted garments, and installation artworks. For designers, product developers, and buyers who wanted to find fabrics and notions, the “FS U-Library” Selection Space served as a convenient one-stop shop.

On the topic of “After the Singularity”, the FS Summit for Clothing Supply Chain analyzed the potential opportunities of the clothing industry, together with case studies. Chenliegonghe booth showcased examples of visual merchandising; The Future Designers booth focused on the creations of the students from different schools of design.

PV Shenzhen, another co-hosted exhibition, gathered about 50 leading material suppliers that covered fabrics, leathers, yarns, accessories, pattern design, and OEM/ODM. It was mainly divided into five featured sections, including PVSZ China Craftsmanship Area, PVSZ Smart Creation, PVSZ Trend Area, PVSZ Sustainable Focus Area, and PVSZ Sustainable Fashion Talks, a place for visitors to learn about the PV AW24-25 trending colors, materials, and environmental protection.

The SS24 Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week centered around “Seeds Power”, over 100 original design brands were presented through nearly 30 fashion shows and showrooms. Visitors could observe the creative cut of these pieces, their unique choice of fabrics, and design concepts from a close distance.

From 10 to 12 April 2024, the three events will be held at Bao’an, Shenzhen again.

