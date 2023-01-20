app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

The most valuable domain name on the internet goes up for auction

Gennaio 20, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sex.com is officially up for sale. Previously sold at $13 million in 2013, the opening price today is a cool $20 million. “Sex.com is one of the most valuable and recognizable domain names in the world, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer it for sale to the highest bidder,” said Elnaz Gerami, CMO for Digital Nomad, in a statement.”After our recent relaunch as an innovative blend of popular social platforms, we have seen a large influx of new creators capitalizing on our 1.5 million unique visitors per day. As a result, prominent parties made an offer on the domain name. For this reason, we’ve decided to put it up for auction. We look forward to seeing who the next owner of the sex.com brand will be.”

This is a rare opportunity for any individual, business, or brand to own a piece of internet history. The iconic domain is the first platform to require personal identification for the onboarding of creators. This makes it one of the most secure and well-respected websites in the industry.

The bidding process is set to begin immediately and will be conducted through a private sealed bid auction. Interested parties can learn more at sex.com/auction or by emailing auction@sex.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-most-valuable-domain-name-on-the-internet-goes-up-for-auction-301726447.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

VisureNetwork®: oltre 240 servizi di visure commerciali e indagini patrimoniali

(Adnkronos) – A tre anni dal suo debutto, il progetto di VisureNetwork® è in piena crescita, con …

In Italia l’uso quotidiano delle criptovalute va verso il flop

(Adnkronos) – Roma, 20/01/2023 – Correva l’anno 2009 quando un certo Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonimo…

Muoversi a Milano, alcuni consigli

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 20/01/2023 – L’oggetto della nostra guida di oggi è una delle metropoli più…

Bruno Ranellucci, Tutor Consulting: “Bisognerebbe predisporre bonus e incentivi per la sicurezza sul lavoro”

(Adnkronos) – L’amministratore e Ceo della società di consulenza avanza alcune proposte per cerca…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl