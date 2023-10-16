app-menu Social mobile

The OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit has successfully concluded, ushering in a new era of green and intelligent travel

Ottobre 16, 2023

WUHU, China, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From October 15 to 19, 2023, the OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit 2023 happened in Wuhu, China, bringing together thousands of global users, KOLs, and media representatives to explore topics in technology innovation, low-carbon solutions, and smart mobility.

Tech DAY: A New Milestone in Smart Mobility

As one of the highlighted events of this summit on October 16, OMODA & JAECOO unveiled their third-generation PHEV hybrid technology platform, multiple autonomous driving-related technologies, and the application of ChatGPT in enhancing intelligent interactions. This further underscores their vision of “electrification + intelligence + connectivity + sharing.”

Public Benefit Signing & Thousand-Person Green Cycling

On October 17, OMODA & JAECOO marked a significant milestone by completing a charitable agreement with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This ceremony signifies OMODA & JAECOO’s dedication to shaping a green future guided by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Following this signing, OMODA & JAECOO organized a mass cycling event, promoting the principles of low-carbon and green travel.

Factory Tours, Test Drives, and Eco-Product Launches

Global participants had the unique opportunity to tour OMODA & JAECOO’s highly automated factories and participate in test drives. During the summit, the brands unveiled their latest New Energy Vehicle (NEV) products. Additionally, a range of eco-friendly peripheral products, including drones and bicycles, were introduced, offering users a smarter and more enjoyable travel experience.

Looking to the Future: A New Era of Green Smart Mobility

OMODA & JAECOO’s future plans include gradually entering the European market, encompassing countries such as Spain, Italy, and Poland, providing global users with greener and smarter transportation solutions. OMODA & JAECOO remain committed to co-creating the future with their users. The OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit 2023 represents a solid step toward green smart mobility, injecting new vitality and impetus into the global green travel industry.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2247877/OMADO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-omoda–jaecoo-international-user-summit-has-successfully-concluded-ushering-in-a-new-era-of-green-and-intelligent-travel-301957222.html

