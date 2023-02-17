app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

The Physical 133rd Canton Fair Prepares Worry-free Services and Cordially Invites You to Reunite in April

Febbraio 17, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 133rd China Import and Export Fair (“Canton Fair” or “the Fair”), scheduled to open in April 2023, will fully integrate online and physical exhibitions as China’s entry policy is adjusted and opened up. Canton Fair invitation application and pre-registration for Buyer Badge have started recently to help global buyers complete attending procedures in a timely and smooth manner for joining the offline exhibition. 

The BEST platform is an online multifunctional tool, free of charge, built up by Canton Fair especially for global buyers. Global buyers can log in BEST to apply for invitation, pre-register for Buyer Badge, invite friends to the Canton Fair, search for products and exhibitors, manage personal or company information, and enjoy business travel services. The Canton Fair has optimized operating procedures of the BEST platform to improve the overall efficiency and experience of global businessmen and better support them to join the physical exhibition. 

New buyers attending the Fair for the first time can register a new account on BEST for free, and apply for an invitation after pre-register for a Buyer Badge. The process is simple, clear, convenient, and fast. After the pre-registration has been approved, buyers can pick up their badges at the registration offices of the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou or the Fair’s Hong Kong office with the “Return Receipt” and valid identity documents for a worry-free trade show tour. 

With the 133rd Canton Fair to take place soon, its offline exhibition will launch in 3 phases. The Canton Fair Complex’s new expansion project will also be put into use for the upcoming edition, increasing its total exhibition area to 1.5 million square meters from 1.18 million square meters. The 2023 spring Canton Fair will also optimize its exhibition categories based on new trends in international trade and the demands of global traders. With a comprehensive upgrade of exhibition scale and services, the 133rd Canton Fair will present limitless business opportunities. 

The Canton Fair looks forward to welcoming worldwide businessmen to Guangzhou, China. Please visit BEST to stay posted, and prepare for exhibition matters in advance (https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16).

For other inquiries, please contact: Ms. Wu, service@cantonfair.org.cn

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004794/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-physical-133rd-canton-fair-prepares-worry-free-services-and-cordially-invites-you-to-reunite-in-april-301749644.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Prestito personale: cosa propone CreditoChiaro

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 17 Febbraio 2023. Prestito personale, prestito pensionati, tfs, prestito in…

Growatt Launches INFINITY 1500 in Europe to Address Climbing Green Energy Demand

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After the successful launch of INFINITY 1500 in th…

Just Eat inaugura l’hub di Firenze, il secondo polo logistico del mercato food delivery nel nostro Paese

(Adnkronos) – Firenze,17 febbraio 2023. Just Eat (www.justeat.it), parte di Just Eat Takeaway.com…

Scattare buone foto senza essere professionisti si può: ce lo spiega Luciano Perbellini

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 17 Febbraio 2023. “Tutti possono scattare buone foto, non occorre essere de…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl