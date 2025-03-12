The Power of Time London Launch: A Dialogue on Time with Eastern Management Wisdom

12 Marzo 2025

LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In the digital era, how can individuals manage their time scientifically, and how can enterprises swiftly develop agile innovation strategies to fully leverage time management methodologies for strategic execution? At the 2025 London Book Fair, The Power of Time, a groundbreaking work on management research and practice from China, offered actionable solutions for executives seeking transformative innovation in today’s fiercely competitive business landscape, sparking widespread attention and discussion.

In The Power of Time, Guo Wei, Chairman of Digital China, defines “time” as a unique, non-renewable resource in organizational management. He emphasizes that strategy serves as the core driver of corporate development, involving resource allocation, long-term goals, and a holistic plan grounded in rigorous analysis of external environments and internal capabilities. Effective time management, Guo argues, is crucial to achieving organizational objectives, maintaining competitiveness, and ensuring customer satisfaction. Only by aligning individual time management with collective goals can enterprises amplify their strength, fulfill their missions, and execute strategies successfully.

As a pioneering Chinese tech company in the digital era, Digital China has undergone over two decades of transformation, emerging as a leader in cutting-edge innovation. The Power of Time deciphers the underlying logic behind the exponential growth of Chinese tech enterprises, systematically introduces time management frameworks for corporate development, and shares unique management tools forged through Digital China’s own practices. The book provides a fresh, Eastern wisdom-inspired perspective of “planning before acting”.

The release of The Power of Time marks a significant milestone in showcasing Chinese management culture and wisdom on the global stage. In today’s interconnected business world, the book bridges Eastern and Western management practices, offering new insights for global leaders.

About the Author

Guo Wei is the founder of Digital China. Under his leadership, the company has become a leading player in the digital economy and the fintech sector. His contributions to digital technology have earned him numerous accolades, including the 2023 Ram Charan Management Practice Award.

