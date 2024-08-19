app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

The second season of “China in Intangible Cultural Heritage” continues its spectacular journey

19 Agosto 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The highly anticipated second season of “China in Intangible Cultural Heritage,” a grand cultural series jointly launched by China Media Group and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, which was produced by CCTV Pioneer Media & Entertainment Co., Ltd., continues with a new episode.

This episode continues to embrace the production philosophy of “Thought + Art + Technology,” remaining steadfast in its mission to enhance the protection and transmission of intangible cultural heritage, with a focus on nurturing inheritors and illuminating the enchanting brilliance of these treasures. The series employs cutting-edge technology, including “5G + 4K/8K + AI,” to showcase the deep historical roots, meticulous craftsmanship, ethnic rhythms, Chinese wisdom, and Eastern aesthetics of intangible cultural heritage. It vividly presents the timeless and ever-evolving beauty of these cultural gems in the new era.

Guangxi is not only rich in natural resources but also a vibrant mosaic of diverse cultures, where Zhuang, Han, Yao, Miao, Dong, Mulao, Maonan, Hui, Jing, Shui, Yi, and Gelao ethnic groups coexist. This convergence of multiple ethnic cultures and art forms creates a colorful cultural landscape and contributes to the region’s abundant intangible cultural heritage. Today, Guangxi boasts 70 items on the national list of intangible cultural heritage, 1,115 items on the regional list, and three of these items that have been inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In this episode, join hosts Long Yang, Shan Jixiang—Director of the Expert Committee of the China Cultural Relics Academy and Director of the Academic Committee of the Palace Museum—and actor and singer Wang Zulan, as they embark on an exploration of Guangxi’s intangible cultural heritage. Together, they will visit the Ethnic Village in Nanning’s Qingxiu Mountain Scenic Area and the First Port of the Maritime Silk Road in Beihai, where you can experience the unique charm of Guangxi’s intangible cultural heritage.

The program aired on August 10th at 8:00PM on CCTV-1, with exclusive online premiere on the CCTV APP and CCTV.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-second-season-of-china-in-intangible-cultural-heritage-continues-its-spectacular-journey-302223216.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

RoboSense Reports 2024 INTERIM RESULTS

19 Agosto 2024
HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On August 15, 2024, RoboSense (2498.HK)，an AI-driven rob…

Un anno di successi sul mercato per CONTEG Italia; le soluzioni per data center registrano la loro massima richiesta

19 Agosto 2024
MILANO, 15 agosto 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dallo scorso anno, il Gruppo CONTEG si affida a una rete d…

4G Clinical Announces Appointment of Life Science Service and Tech Leader Dr. Ronan Brown as New Chief Operating Officer

19 Agosto 2024
Brown brings years of industry expertise to oversee and maximize 4G Clinical’s operational effici…

American Power Systems, Inc. Honored as Battelle’s Small Business Supplier of the Year

19 Agosto 2024
DAVENPORT, Iowa, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Supply chain issues are well-known and have affect…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI