app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

The Shared Dream, documentary co-produced by China and Kazakhstan, to air globally/ China, Kazakhstan co-produced film to mark SCO Summit 2024

1 Luglio 2024

BEIJING, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On the occasion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit 2024, The Shared Dream, a documentary on cultural explorations, will be released globally on mainstream media starting July 2, marking a milestone in the region’s shared cultural history.

The three-episode documentary, jointly produced by the China Media Group and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan, provides a unique perspective into the cultural customs of major cities of Kazakhstan, such as capital Astana, Almaty, Shymkent and Turkestan. It also showcases the diverse exchanges between China and Kazakhstan, delving into different aspects of culture, scientific research, trade, sports, and more.

A compelling feature of the documentary is the stories of friendship between the two nations evolving in the two decades since the founding of the SCO. The friendship between Chinese composer Xian Xinghai and his Kazakh mentor Bakhytzhan Baikadamov, the bond between the two nations created by table tennis, and the research on tulips, for which Kazakhstan is famous, on Mt Tai, one of China’s sacred mountains, highlight the remarkable bilateral exchanges and the underlining determination and unremitting efforts of the three golden decades of China-Kazakhstan relations.

The Shared Dream will air globally from July 2 to July 6 on the Global Chinese Language Program Center (CCTV4) and Kazakh media outlet Khabar Agency’s TV channel.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2451896/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-shared-dream-documentary-co-produced-by-china-and-kazakhstan-to-air-globally-china-kazakhstan-co-produced-film-to-mark-sco-summit-2024-302186915.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Euro 2024– Austria per la storia, Turchia per sognare il 2008 Romania-Olanda, Oranje ai quarti dopo 16 anni a 1,20 su Sisal.it

01 Luglio 2024
(Adnkronos) – Roma, 01 luglio 2024 –Una per fare la storia, e perché no continuare a sognare. L’a…

Solomon to Build Next Wave of Advanced Robotics Solutions Using NVIDIA Isaac Robotics Platform

01 Luglio 2024
TAIPEI, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Solomon, a leader in advanced vision and robotics solutions,…

Sompo appoints Christoph Müller Country Manager, Insurance for Switzerland

01 Luglio 2024
ZURICH, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and co…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI