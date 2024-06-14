The Success of Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) CEO Gathering and Leader Conference 2024 in Bangkok

14 Giugno 2024

(Adnkronos) – Cementing Global Government and Industry Partnership, Securing Green Fund to Propel Thai Cement Industry Towards Net Zero Future

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 June 2024 – Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) in collaboration with Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) successfully hosted “GCCA CEO Gathering and Leader Conference 2024”, the first cement and concrete industry summit in Thailand. This conference marks a significant milestone in uniting efforts from governments, international organizations and alliances of leading cement and concrete producers across the globe, underscoring Thailand’s success in attracting global support, securing an innovation and green fund valued CAD 8 million to advance Thai cement industry towards a Net Zero Future.

Thailand’s Minister of Industry, H.E. Miss Pimphattra Wichaikul, presided over a remarkable global conference, “GCCA CEO Gathering and Leaders Conference 2024,” which convened over 200 CEOs and leaders from the world’s leading cement and concrete manufacturers around the globe gathered in Bangkok. “Thailand is one of the first countries in the word with a credible national roadmap for delivering on the cement industry’s Net Zero Emission. Key to success is innovation, cross-sectorial cooperation, strong leadership with clear targets and international collaboration to drive policy and implementation. I would like to congratulate cement industry- GCCA and TCMA on the collaboration and the CAD 8 million green fund from the Government of Canada, facilitated through UNIDO to support crucial projects and researches on decarbonizing the cement industry in Thailand and across Asia. This is a significant step forward”

Dr. Nattapol Rangsitpol, Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Industry honoured to open the GCCA 2024 “Ministry of Industry of Thailand realizes the importance of climate change and work closely with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and TCMA to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the industries by applying the concept of Bio-Circular-Green economy to generate the balance of economic, social, and environmental dimensions, together with, enhancing industrial competitiveness under environmentally supporting measurements. ‘SARABURI SANDBOX LOW CARBON CITY’ is one of a good tangible action. As we share the same beliefs, pursue the same purposes, and act according to the same approaches. It is now the right time to move forward together”

Dr. Chana Poomee, Chairman of the Thai Cement Manufacturers Association highlighted the success of the GCCA 2024 themed ‘Cement Industry Progress – What’s next for our collective action and future’ as a result of concerted efforts at domestic, regional, and global levels, reflecting the synergy of leading agencies. “This first green fund delivered to the Thai cement industry is a crucial stepping stone which elevates the position and potential of TCMA and Thai cement producer members. TCMA is ready to collaborate with all sectors, including UNIDO’s global network of experts, to realize the Net Zero goal as outlined in the Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap, which encompasses operational capacity building, pilot projects, and deployment of low-carbon technologies in cement and concrete industries, as well as strengthening an innovation ecosystem”

Mr. Thomas Guillot, CEO of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), commended Thailand and TCMA for their exceptional Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap, “Despite our industry’s efforts, challenges remain if we are to reach our shared goal of net zero concrete, including policy and procurement issues. We welcome the support of organizations through UNIDO. Only by working together will we be able to deliver on our global commitment to deliver net-zero concrete”