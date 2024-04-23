The Tokyo Station Hotel Expands Carbon Neutral Stay Program to All Rooms to Help Achieve Sustainable World

23 Aprile 2024

TOKYO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Tokyo Station Hotel has applied the Carbon Neutral Stay program to all its rooms booked through any channels beginning in April to accelerate efforts to help attain a sustainable world. The hotel’s main dining, Restaurant Blanc Rouge, has renewed its menu concept to support local sourcing.

The Tokyo Station Hotel is taking action to combat global warming. With the program, the hotel virtually eliminates carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions during guests’ stay at its cost, no matter through what channels they make a reservation, and this is an unprecedented initiative as a full-service hotel in Japan. Hotel guests will automatically contribute to environmental conservation by simply staying in the hotel. Moreover, the hotel has undertaken other initiatives such as food waste reduction, community contribution, and energy conservation, and will continue to make efforts to help achieve a sustainable world.

Restaurant Blanc Rouge, proactively involved in SDGs initiatives by reducing food loss and promoting sourcing from local producers, updated its menu concept in April 2024. Menu degustation “La nouvelle cuisine francaise a la japonaise” is a superb masterpiece where the chef selects premium ingredients from all over Japan for the art of French cuisine. A gourmet feast of 13 courses will take guests on a captivating culinary adventure.

The Tokyo Station Hotel, located in Tokyo Station Marunouchi Building, the capital’s iconic landmark designated as an important cultural property of Japan, seamlessly blends historic charm with modern luxury. Stepping into the meticulously preserved heritage building would make guests feel like taking a journey back in time, with its elegant architecture and timeless allure. The rooms combining classic aesthetics with contemporary comfort offer a luxurious retreat overlooking the bustling city. Over the past century it has been called home by famous writers and prominent worldwide figures.

The central location, adjacent to Tokyo Station, makes it an ideal hub for exploring the city. For people seeking a harmonious fusion of history, luxury, and convenience, The Tokyo Station Hotel is an unparalleled choice, providing an enchanting Tokyo experience.

