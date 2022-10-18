app-menu Social mobile

The Top 10 Most Visited Capitals Published by Visited

Ottobre 18, 2022

Visited, the travel app, has published the top 10 most visited capital cities as per their international traveling users and Rome made the list.

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arriving In High Heels publishes Top 10 most visited capitals as per Travel App’s Visited international users. Visited is a travel app that helps keep travel memories alive as well as inspire future travel. With the app, users can access travel lists that align with their travel goals and get personalized stats. The new list feature, features popular places to visit such as Ancient Sites, as well as travel list for adventures such as places to go diving and for those that travel for the food even culinary experiences. New lists are being added on a monthly basis and lists are constantly being updated to ensure that any changes in travel destinations are reflected in the top 10 list.

The top 10 most visited capital cities as per the app’s users are all found in Europe: 

For more stats and interactive list travelers can download Visited on iOS  or Android 

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com. 

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company; Visited is their most popular app. Visited also allows users to map all the countries they have been to or wish to travel to. Users can also check off famous destinations such as ancient sites, world most beautiful beaches, art museums, capitals of the world and much more. The app which users can download for free on iOS  or Android and is available in 30 languages including Polish.

Anna KayfitzAnna@arrivinginhighheels.com

 

