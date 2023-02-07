The Unimot Group has expanded its manufacturing line of AVIA Solar’s European photovoltaic modules

Febbraio 7, 2023

The Unimot Group has expanded its machinery park of the European photovoltaic module production line located at its factory in Poland. Currently, the production power capacity of the line is 45 MW. The Unimot Group sells panels under the AVIA Solar brand but also offers private label solutions and targets companies that want to manufacture photovoltaic panels under their own brands.

WARSAW, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ –The manufacturing line of AVIA Solar’s European photovoltaic panels from the Unimot Group was launched in July 2021. Initially, its power capacity was 15 MW/year, however, demand for the European product made the Group decide to expand the line and increase its capacity threefold.

Photovoltaic installations have become an extremely popular alternative to ever-increasing energy prices. The power capacity of photovoltaic installations in Poland is already approximately 12 GW, while government plans assumed a capacity of 10 GW of energy from the sun only in 2040. It’s a trend we’ve been observing throughout Europe, so our goal is to offer our Polish-made panels throughout the European market. The time of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have shown how important the quality and reliability of a local supplier are. By choosing AVIA Solar’s European panels, the customer can expect far greater order flexibility compared to Asian products, the purchase of which involves long delivery times and the need to cover logistics costs – says Adam Sikorski, the CEO of Unimot.

Unimot Group’s machinery park provides for the manufacturing of photovoltaic panels using cells as large as M12. AVIA Solar’s photovoltaic panels will be sold in the most popular wattages in their segments, that is, from 350 Wp to over 450 Wp.

Our company have opted for the proven technology and power of modules most popular among customers. In addition, we use components from world leaders – including 3M, Interfloat and DOW. The offer to customers includes photovoltaic modules manufactured under their own brands, tailored to individual expectations, along with professional advice and technical support. We work only with specialized suppliers in the photovoltaic industry, who have built their current experience and stable position for decades. We ensure that all our business partners maintain the highest performance standards. Professional manufacturing team consisting of chemical or electrical engineers is also the strength of our company – mentions Stanisław Bajorski, Director – Renewable Energy Products at the Unimot Group.

The photovoltaic panels, which are manufactured in a Polish factory, are based on silicon-monocrystalline technology that has been proven for decades. For their manufacturing, the highest quality raw materials are used, sourced from well-known global brands, which is crucial for achieving high efficiency and lifetime of PV panels. They are distinguished from competing solutions by their high quality – laboratory tests and studies are carried out on the manufacturing line, the results of which are then verified and assigned individually to each photovoltaic panel. This allows for full quality control at every stage of manufacture, as well as in after-sales service. Each photovoltaic panel also has an individual QR code, which gives the product traceability throughout its life cycle on the market, up to recycling stage. For the sake of the environment, the modules are sent to customers in eco-friendly packaging.

In addition to photovoltaic modules, Unimot also offers its customers inverters, electrical switchgears, energy storages and complementary accessories.

Unimot Group does not rule out further expansion of manufacturing line.

