app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

The world’s 20 Best Places to Work for 2022 revealed

Gennaio 4, 2023

– LONDON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Best Places to Work organization announced today the list of the top 20 world Best Places to Work for 2022. Topping this year’s ranking was Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company with almost a century of innovation and leadership in diabetes care followed by Takeda, the leading global healthcare company. Dell secured the third position among the world top 20 most performing organizations.

To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the continents.  For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of experience in workplace culture assessment, employee engagement and organizational effectiveness. 

Annually, the program partners with global employers to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices, their employee experience and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations. Companies that made the top list this year demonstrated excellence in the workplace, by creating differentiated employee experiences and inclusive cultures that lead to stronger, more sustainable business results. Those companies know how to build a competitive advantage regardless of potential barriers, including company size, geographic dispersion and industry characteristics.

The list of the top 20 world Best Places to Work for 2022 :

1.    Novo Nordisk 2.    Takeda3.    Dell4.    MSD5.    Amway6.    Alcon7.    AstraZeneca8.    Webhelp9.    Safran10.  Hilti11.   BSH12.  Comdata13.  AIA Group14.  Fujitsu15.  Doctolib16.  Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ)17.  Diageo18.  Jardine Schindler Group19.  Servier20.  Roche

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn about the quality of their HR practices, the engagement of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

For more information about the program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-worlds-20-best-places-to-work-for-2022-revealed-301713105.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Classifica Mondiale dei Migliori Scienziati: Chirurgo Plastico dell’Università Tor Vergata di Roma rappresenta l’Italia nei Top Scientists “World’s Top 2%”

(Roma, 4 Gennaio 2023) – Roma, 4 Gennaio 2023 – Nella classifica “TOP SCIENTISTS – World’s Top 2%…

GIGABYTE Launches B760 Series Motherboards with Best Support for Intel 13th Gen Processors and DDR5 Memory

– TAIPEI, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, today launc…

SMAROCK LAUNCHES 2 DUAL-CUP-FILTRATION MITE CLEANERS – S10 & S10 PRO

– BERLIN, Germany, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Smarock, a manufacturer and innovator in househo…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl