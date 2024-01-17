The world’s 30 Best Places to Work for 2023 revealed

Gennaio 17, 2024

(Adnkronos) – NEW YORK/LONDON/SINGAPORE, 17 gennaio 2023 – The Best Places to Work organization announced today the list of the top 30 world Best Places to Work for 2023. Topping this year’s ranking for the second consecutive year was Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company with almost a century of innovation and leadership in diabetes care followed by Takeda, the leading global healthcare company. AstraZeneca secured the third position among the world top 30 most performing organizations.

For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of experience in workplace culture assessment, employee engagement and organizational effectiveness. To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the continents.

Annually, the program partners with global employers to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices, their employee experience and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations. Companies that made the top list this year demonstrated excellence in the workplace, by creating differentiated employee experiences and inclusive cultures that lead to stronger, more sustainable business results. Those companies know how to build a competitive advantage and are enjoying notable advantages in terms of employee engagement, retention, financial performance and customer satisfaction.

The list of the top 30 world Best Places to Work for 2023:

1. Novo Nordisk

2. Takeda

3. AstraZeneca

4. McDonald’s

5. Alcon

6. Bristol Myers Squibb

7. Ivanhoé Cambridge

8. BSH

9. Konecta Group

10. Servier

11. Allianz Trade

12. Pluxee

13. MSD

14. Fujitsu

15. Alten

16. MoneyGram

17. Lundbeck

18. Schneider Electric

19. British American Tabacco

20. Fifth Avenue Financial

21. Pfizer

22. Beko

23. Diageo

24. Meridiam

25. APL Logistics

26. Roche

27. Habib Bank Zurich Hong Kong

28. Paidy

29. Cipla

30. Teka

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn about the quality of their HR practices, the engagement of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

For more information about the program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

