app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

THE WORLD’S 50 BEST BARS UNVEILS LIST OF BARS RANKED FROM 51-100

8 Ottobre 2024

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024/PRNewswire/ — The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024, sponsored by Perrier, has revealed the extended 51-100 list. Decided by a voting panel comprised of more than 700 independent drinks experts, renowned bartenders and educators alongside award-winning drinks writers and cocktail specialists, the extended list is a precursor to the reveal of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 on 22 October in Madrid.

The 51-100 List in Numbers

With the extended 51-100 list, 50 Best aims to highlight an even broader spectrum of the world’s most extraordinary bars and cocktail cities, celebrating the excellence of the industry on an even grander scale.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World’s 50 Best Bars, says: “We are absolutely thrilled to once again spotlight more of the world’s most remarkable bars with the release of the 51-100 list. This extended ranking gives us another incredible opportunity to celebrate the relentless dedication and unparalleled hospitality of the world’s best bars on an even greater scale.”

New entries include London’sKwãnt Mayfair(No.52), Singapore’sCat Bite Club (No.56), Madrid’sAngelita (No.65), Toronto’sBar Pompette (No.70), Singapore’sNight Hawk (No.74), Dubai’sLPM Dubai (No.76), Copenhagen’sBird (No.77), Hong Kong’sThe Savoury Project (No.82), Hiriketiya’s Smoke & Bitters (No.86), London’sAmaro (No.90), Kuala Lumpur’sPenrose (No.98) and London’sViajante87 (No.99). 

Two bars from Australia made the list, while Dubai, Nairobi and Johannesburg are each represented by one bar on the extended 51-100 list. Smoke & Bitters (No.86) in Hiriketiya becomes the first ever entry for Sri Lanka.

The full list can be viewed here.

The list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024, sponsored by Perrier, will be broadcast live to a global audience who are not able to attend in person from 8.25pm local time. Bars and cocktail lovers are invited to join through The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV channel on YouTube.

Media centre access:https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com 

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524442/50_Best.jpgLogo :  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523578/50Best_Bars_2024_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-worlds-50-best-bars-unveils-list-of-bars-ranked-from-51-100-302268780.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Tronsmart Unveils Mirtune H1 to Bring Loud Sound in Compact Size

08 Ottobre 2024
-Built for outdoor adventurers, the Mirtune H1 delivers powerful sound in a portable design for l…

Bertolini (Poliblend): “Tecnopolimeri, i materiali plastici che aiutano l’ambiente e rispondono alle esigenze delle aziende”

08 Ottobre 2024
(Adnkronos) – La società italiana, parte della multinazionale americana Ascend, conta oltre 3.000…

Ippica – Falco Killer Gar favorito nel Derby ma la concorrenza è ampia Funny Gio, trionfo a 1,45 su Sisal.it, senza rivali nelle Oaks

08 Ottobre 2024
(Adnkronos) – Roma, 08 ottobre 2024 – L’Ippodromo delle Capannelle è pronto ad illuminarsi, domen…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI