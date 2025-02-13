“Three Meals, Four Seasons” Season 2 is back

13 Febbraio 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the first season of the feast, the second season of “Three Meals, Four Seasons,”a large-scale seasonal food and cultural tourism program jointly produced by China Media Group and the Ministry of Commerce, is back.

Returning to the first stop, we followed the program team to Xinjiang. Hosts Sa Beining and Zhang Shuyue joined hands with cultural scholar Liu Liangcheng, food columnist Dong Keping, and guests Shang Wenjie, Medina, and Tu Hongjiang to form a taste-seeking group to take you to taste a different Xinjiang!

The fragrant milk tea in the alley in the early morning, the steaming big plate chicken at night… Walking on this magical land, there are delicacies brewed by nature and time everywhere. Xinjiang’s cuisine is more than just a pile of ingredients. As a prosperous channel with many businessmen and travelers, various ethnic groups migrate frequently. In this vast land of Xinjiang, the travel from south to north on the Silk Road has given the cuisine here a unique soul.

From Chengdu to Yibin, a double feast of vision and taste is about to be staged in Sichuan. Hosts Sa Beining and Ma Fanshu join hands with writer Alai, guests Wu Zun and Zhang Xinyi, food culture scholar Mou Zhenli, and chef Lin Shuwei to form a taste-finding group, taking you on a Sichuan taste-finding journey filled with spicy and fresh flavors!

When we stroll through the narrow alleys of Chengdu or the riverside paths of Yibin, the mouth-watering smell of fireworks lingers on our noses. Jianghu cuisine rooted in the folk, Dahebang cuisine benefiting from the gifts of rivers, Sichuan families can make the beloved twice-cooked pork… one by one, the delicacies give people the enjoyment of taste buds and let people feel the passion of life in the spicy and fresh fragrance. In this ancient and vibrant land, every dish is a gift from the mountains and rivers of Shu and also carries the passion and wisdom of Sichuan people.

Every Sunday at 20:00, CCTV-1 “Three Meals, Four Seasons” looks forward to meeting you.

