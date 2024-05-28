Thrive with GBA | CCI France Chine VP: GBA has significant impact into world economy
GUANGZHOU, China, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — News report from GDToday.
The year 2024 marks five years since China unveiled its blueprint to turn the Greater Bay Area into a hi-tech powerhouse by 2035. In the eyes of foreign businesses, how has the region evolved over the past five years? GDToday speaks to Fabien Pacory, the Vice President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China.
Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422597/1.mp4
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thrive-with-gba–cci-france-chine-vp-gba-has-significant-impact-into-world-economy-302156662.html
La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!
Leggi anche
SNAI – Conference League: Fiorentina, puoi farcela. Italiano campione nei 90’ a 2,40, la coppa a 1,75
(Adnkronos) – Dopo la sconfitta dello scorso anno a Praga contro il West Ham, i viola ci riprovan…
A WORLDWIDE SPECTACLE OF FUTURE FASHION TALENTS IS COMING: GLOBAL FASHION COLLECTIVE IS PREPARING FOR THE UPCOMING SS25 SEASON FOR ALL TO GET INVOLVED AND EXPERIENCE FIRST-HAND
“Creating the pathway for future talents.” VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/…
Centro di Podologia Mariani, Chieti: “Consulenze e trattamenti delle patologie del piede e della postura”
(Adnkronos) – Professionisti specializzati nella diagnosi e nel trattamento delle sintomatologie …