29 Maggio 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — News report from GDToday.

This year marks the 5th anniversary of the Greater Bay Area. Over the past few years, the region has been steadily moving towards its goal of becoming a global innovation hub.

To understand what’s crucial for its way forward, Global Dialogue speaks to a leading French economist, Prof. Philippe Aghion, who is known for his research on economic growth and innovation.

Prof. Aghion believes that it’s important to preserve competition in order to boost innovation in the region. “I work harder to remain the first of the class, the top of the class,” he stressed, “that’s a very strong force. I innovate to escape competition.”

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thrive-with-gba–economist-competition-vital-in-gba-innovation-development-302157431.html