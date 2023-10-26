Tier One Aerospace Supplier, SABCA Group, Selects Razorleaf Corporation as its PLM Implementation Partner for 3DEXPERIENCE®

Ottobre 26, 2023

– S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SABCA Group, a major Belgian aerospace supplier, has chosen Razorleaf as its PLM technical-services partner to support the implementation of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform from Dassault Systèmes. SABCA will use the platform to improve data management and win more complex projects by enabling greater efficiency and collaboration between the engineering and manufacturing organizations using integrated, digital PLM practices.

Razorleaf’s Benelux office will lead the deployment team and deliver consulting, configuration, and development services to support SABCA’s multi-year PLM implementation. The program will include deploying 3DEXPERIENCE ENOVIA to align the design and production functions and bring forth new capabilities for collaboration across working teams. SABCA’s digital transformation will also include employing virtual-twin capabilities early in the design cycle to streamline engineering data in the platform for rapid development and release to market.

“After we spoke with several technical PLM service providers, Razorleaf was able to show us a clear path forward to manage this large-scale deployment at SABCA,” stated Miguel Laduron, SABCA’s Head of ICT. “Deploying the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will require a major change in how we do business. We needed to work with a partner who could lead us through the process, who understood the platform, its capabilities, and how to map those things back to our business to meet our goals. The Razorleaf team will play an instrumental role in how we accomplish our digital transformation.”

“SABCA has set big goals for their digital transformation project, and the 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides the right capabilities to support their long-term plan,” stated Jan De Bruyckere, General Manager of Razorleaf Benelux. “We are honored to be chosen as their technical-implementation partner. We have been working with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for many years and our technical team is expanding to support this platform in Europe.”

“While the platform offers a comprehensive set of tools and capabilities, the critical difference is how the deployment plan is established and the way the software is configured to leverage those capabilities in the platform,” stated Eric Doubell, CEO of Razorleaf. “We look forward to helping SABCA navigate their deployment and meet key milestones with their unique application of this robust platform.”

About Razorleaf

Founded in 2000, Razorleaf is a consulting & systems integrator with specialized expertise in PLM, integration, migration, design automation and test automation. We are focused on helping manufacturing organizations connect products and processes across the digital enterprise to drive more value from the innovation process. Led by a highly skilled and seasoned team of experts across the United States, Europe, and Asia, Razorleaf transforms businesses by offering comprehensive consulting and implementation services focused on managing the digital thread across the product life cycle and supply chain.

