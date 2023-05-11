Tineco’s top-of-the-line product, the FLOOR ONE S7 Pro, has won a Red Dot Design Award

Maggio 11, 2023

The latest arrival in the Tineco house boasts exceptional technology, which guarantees a continuous washing action of the roller

BERLIN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO has won the Red Dot Design Award, one of the most authoritative world awards that reward design, and is ready to meet everyone’s cleaning needs. Like all Tineco FLOOR ONE models, it allows you to wash and vacuum at the same time, ensuring unbeatable cleaning of the surfaces. What’s even smarter? The Maintain Hygiene Clean Brush System technology, which allows you to carry out continuous washing cleaning.

The leading technology: Maintain Hygiene Clean System

Tineco Floor one S7 Pro uses cutting-edge technology, called the Maintain Hygiene Clean System, to guarantee the most efficient cleaning ever. Thanks to this system, in fact, it is possible to reduce the dispersion of dirty water on the surfaces and on the bristles themselves. Through four stages:

First phase: the detergent water on the roller

The first stage involves a precisely proportioned spray of cleaning water on the brush roll, while the iLoop technology controls the speed of the water in real time based on the level of soiling. In this way the cleaning process is efficient and complete, regardless of the level of dirt on the floor.

The next step is to rotate at a speed of 450 revolutions per minute in order to remove any dirt.

The second stage is high speed scrubbing with a brush roll at 450 rpm which effectively removes different types of dirt from the floor. The roller’s raised lint grips firmly to the floor or mess, ensuring a thorough clean with every roller. This is especially useful for heavily soiled areas where traditional cleaning methods may not be effective.

The third stage: cleaning the roller with the scraper

The third stage features a floating scraper that squeezes dirty water off the roller, eliminating the need to clean with dirty water and rags. This saves time and effort, making the cleaning process more convenient and efficient.

Stage four is all about bidding farewell to contaminated water.

The last stage is to vacuum all the dirty water from the roller and any mess from the floor, leaving it perfectly clean.

A mode for every need

Tineco knows that its users’ daily lives are hectic and often unpredictable, which is why it conceived and designed the new FLOOR ONE S7 Pro with four cleaning modes, the SmoothPower bidirectional guide and the Tineco iLoop™ Smart Sensor.

On the 3.6” LCD display it is possible to choose between different modes: Auto, Max, Suction and Ultra. The first that automatically recognizes dirt and adjusts the power needed to have a shiny floor. Max is the ideal function for washing even the most encrusted or stubborn stains from the floor, while Suction and Ultra are used, respectively, to wash and dry the floor at the same time, the other to electrolyze the tap water, and also thoroughly clean the most encrusted spots.

Furthermore, thanks to the bidirectional drive, Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Pro intelligently recognizes the movement of the rear wheels, making it easier for users. Tineco iLoop™ Smart Sensor, on the other hand, detects dirt and automatically adjusts water flow, roller speed and suction power as needed.

Self-cleaning and battery: the two certainties of the Tineco house

The new Tineco scrubber-dryer has an autonomy of 40 minutes, during which it will not be necessary to refill the large tanks (0.85L for clean water, 0.72L for dirty water). The time required to complete a recharge is 4 to 5 hours. Furthermore, the device is able to perform self-cleaning, thanks to the new balanced pressure water flow system, reaching the roller and the brush tube. Self-cleaning ensures spin drying, removing water from the roller to prevent the spread of mold and bacteria.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074622/S7PRO_1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074625/S7PRO_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tinecos-top-of-the-line-product-the-floor-one-s7-pro-has-won-a-red-dot-design-award-301821873.html