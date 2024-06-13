Tokyo Steel Announces New enso® Green Steel Brand

13 Giugno 2024

London, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ –Tokyo Steel Japan is pleased to announce the launch of their new proprietary green steel brand – enso®. The ensō circle holds deep symbolism and cultural significance in Japan. As a symbol, it represents various concepts including eternity, infinity, harmony & balance, and the cyclical nature of life. As such, enso® symbolises Tokyo Steel’s commitment to the “circular economy” through their products, whilst the circular enso® logo transitions from charcoal to green to symbolise the evolution from carbon intensive production to green steel.

Tokyo Steel achieves lower embodied carbon emissions through the use of electric arc production utilising recycled steel scrap, applying highly efficient operating processes and, through the elimination of certain emission-intensive steps involved in the traditional blast furnace process.

The enso® product range will initially include Hot Rolled Coil (“HRC”) and Hot Rolled Plate (“HRP”), with plans to expand the range downstream over time. When compared to similar products from the market leading EU blast furnace producer, enso® HRC includes approximately one third of the embodied carbon emissions, and enso® HRP includes approximately one fifth of the embodied carbon emissions.

Tokyo Steel has been supplying its range of HRC and HRP products to the EU market on a stable monthly basis for some time, fulfilling growing demand from its customers for low embodied carbon steel. These products form the feed supply for numerous down-stream industries, including construction, manufacturing and renewable energy generation.

To further enhance the enso® product range, Tokyo Steel has plans to make an ultra-low carbon emissions product, manufactured using 100% renewable energy. This should be available to customers later in 2024.

Hisanori-Sakai, Executive Officer GM of International Sales Department of Tokyo Steel said: “Tokyo Steel is by definition a low-carbon emission producer of steel products. Whilst we have had a stable export business supplying European customers who recognise the important advantages our production route brings; we decided it was important to launch the enso® brand to highlight our commitment to the circular economy and attaining even lower levels of embodied carbon emissions.

We are grateful for the loyalty of our customers who share our vision of a low carbon emission steel sector. Tokyo Steel will continue to work towards achieving the lowest possible levels of embodied carbon emissions with the application of proprietary technological advances and enhanced levels of renewable energy in the production process. Tokyo Steel will manage supply of enso® to Europe in accordance with and reflecting all import regulations and requirements set by the European Union.”

The enso® brand has been developed in partnership with Stemcor, a leading independent global steel trading company.

A Stemcor Group spokesperson said: “As society continues to build the infrastructure to achieve a greener future, steel remains the world’s most important engineering and construction material. As a result, we have been seeing a steady increase in demand from a number of European sectors for lower embodied carbon emissions steel products. Additionally, as we head closer to full implementation of the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (“CBAM”), companies are proactively looking to secure supply chains of these cleaner basic materials and Tokyo Steel’s enso® product range is therefore highly attractive.”

