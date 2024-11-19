app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

TONY BUZBEE SUED FOR EXTORTION

19 Novembre 2024

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Quinn Emanuel filed a lawsuit today in California against Anthony (“Tony”) Buzbee for extortion based on Buzbee’s threats of publicizing false information for financial gain. In the lawsuit, Quinn Emanuel states that Buzbee has established a pattern of leveling baseless, fabricated, and malicious allegations at high profile individuals and threatening to name them publicly if they fail to pay exorbitant sums of money. Buzbee then uses this money to fund his lavish lifestyle. He has deployed these threats in letters, statements to the press, his website, and on social media in recent months to try to shake down well known individuals. His tactics are unethical and extortionate, and today they seek to hold him accountable for his illegal behavior.

Anyone with information on Mr. Buzbee, please contactopenline@quinnemanuel.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240825/Quinn_Emanuel_Urquhart_Sullivan_LLP_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/il/news-releases/tony-buzbee-sued-for-extortion-302309028.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Plast Eurasia Istanbul 2024: il futuro della plastica tra sostenibilità e innovazione

20 Novembre 2024
(Adnkronos) –   Istanbul, 20/11/2024 – il Plast Eurasia Istanbul 2024 tornerà presso il Tüyap Fa…

Supermicro presenta al SuperComputing 2024 il più ampio portafoglio di sistemi multi-nodo ottimizzati per HPC

20 Novembre 2024
Il nuovissimo FlexTwin™ e la nuova generazione di SuperBlade® massimizzano la densità di elaboraz…

MAXHUB and the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Program (MDEP): Advancing Security and Reliability for Microsoft Teams Rooms

20 Novembre 2024
LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a move to bring a more secure and reliable …

Cardo AI annuncia un finanziamento di Serie A da $15M guidato da Blackstone e Fintop Capital e cresce negli Stati Uniti

20 Novembre 2024
MILANO, 20 novembre 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cardo Al, società specializzata nello sviluppo di tecnol…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI