Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

TOOsonix Partners with Consultronix to Introduce its Innovative Dermatological Therapy in Poland

27 Marzo 2025

Strategic collaboration extends TOOsonix’s reach into Poland, addressing skin diseases for a population of over 37 million.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TOOsonix, a manufacturer of advanced dermatological therapy devices, has announced a strategic partnership with Consultronix, a prominent distributor of cutting-edge medical devices in Poland. The collaboration will introduce TOOsonix’s state-of-the-art focused ultrasound skin therapy to the Polish market, providing healthcare professionals with a new innovative solution for treating skin diseases.

TOOsonix’s MDR CE-marked dermatological therapy addresses a wide range of age-related skin diseases, including very common basal cell carcinoma, actinic keratosis, and seborrheic keratosis. Treatments are fast, non-invasive, without need for anesthesia or post treatment, and have higher efficacy and better aesthetic outcome than traditional procedures.

With approximately 20% of Poland’s population aged 65 and over, this partnership aims to improve care for this growing demographic affected by skin diseases. Leveraging Consultronix’s expertise and extensive network in hospitals and private clinics, the collaboration seeks to make these advanced therapies accessible to patients across the country.

“We are thrilled to partner with Consultronix to expand our presence in Central Europe,” said Torsten Bove and Tomasz Zawada, founders of TOOsonix. “Consultronix’s deep understanding of the Polish market and commitment to quality make them an ideal partner. Together, we aim to enhance patient outcomes by offering innovative dermatological solutions.”

Consultronix has extensive experience in introducing advanced medical technologies to Poland. Their established relationships with dermatology clinics and hospitals will ensure a successful rollout of TOOsonix’s products.

“We are proud to collaborate with TOOsonix,” said Piotr Smolarski, CEO of Consultronix. “Their groundbreaking dermatological therapies align perfectly with our mission to equip Polish healthcare professionals with the best tools for addressing evolving patient needs.”

This partnership marks another milestone in TOOsonix’s international expansion strategy, reinforcing its commitment to making cutting-edge dermatological therapies available across Europe.

About TOOsonix:TOOsonix pioneers high-intensity focused ultrasound technology for treating cancerous, pre-cancerous, and benign skin conditions. The company collaborates with healthcare professionals across Europe and the U.S. to deliver safe and effective solutions.More at www.toosonix.com.

About Consultronix:Consultronix is a leading distributor of medical devices in Poland with a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. For over 38 years, it has been a trusted partner for healthcare professionals nationwide.More at www.consultronix.pl.

Contact:Torsten Bove Managing DirectorPh: +45 2059 2999Email: torsten.bove@toosonix.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651738/TOOsonix_Logo.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651739/Consultronix_Logo.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651740/TOOsonix_System_ONE_M_Device.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651741/TOOsonix_System_ONE_M_Treatment.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toosonix-partners-with-consultronix-to-introduce-its-innovative-dermatological-therapy-in-poland-302413165.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

BE OPEN Art launches the second regional competition of 2025 to support emerging artists of Oceania

27 Marzo 2025
LUGANO, Switzerland, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BE OPEN Art, an online gallery set up by Elen…

Fortune to Host First Most Powerful Women International Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20-21, 2025

27 Marzo 2025
Fortune to unveil the 100 Most Powerful Women in Business list on May 20 The Most Powerful Women …

Stockholm Exergi to Build One of the World’s Largest Facilities for Removing Carbon Dioxide from the Atmosphere

27 Marzo 2025
STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Stockholm Exergi announces its decision to build…

Accademia olistica: il blog della salute e del benessere

27 Marzo 2025
– Roma, 27 Marzo 2025. L’accademia olistica è un blog che si occupa di fornire guide e contenu…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI