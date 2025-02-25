Skip to main content
TOOsonix Partners with MikronMed to Introduce Innovative Dermatological Therapy in the Nordic Region

25 Febbraio 2025

A groundbreaking dermatological alliance will bring innovative dermatological treatment to the 27 million residents of the Nordic Region, offering rapid and efficient treatment for the most common skin cancer and various skin conditions – often completed in under 90 seconds.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TOOsonix A/S, a leader in high-intensity focused ultrasound technology for dermatology, has partnered with MikronMed AB, a top distributor of medical equipment in the Nordic region. The collaboration will bring TOOsonix innovative MDR CE marked systems to healthcare professionals in the Nordic region.

 

Advancing Dermatological Care

Torsten Bove and Tomasz Zawada, founders of TOOsonix, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are thrilled to join forces with MikronMed to make our focused ultrasound therapy more easily accessible for patients across the Nordic region. Our technology provides safe non-invasive treatment for a broad range of dermatological conditions, including skin cancers and pre-cancers, with improved efficiency and aesthetic outcomes compared to conventional methods.”

MikronMed CEO Christer Persson highlighted the potential impact: “The Nordic dermatology market is growing, and TOOsonix’s breakthrough technology is set to transform care for both clinicians and patients. Our extensive network and expertise in the Nordic healthcare sector, combined with TOOsonix’s technology, will drive substantial growth in dermatological treatments.”

 

Meeting Growing Demand for Dermatological Solutions

With an aging population – projected to see 20% of its residents over 70 by 2035 – the Nordic region faces increasing cases of skin cancers and many other age-related skin conditions. This partnership addresses the rising demand for effective, non-invasive dermatological treatments.

 

A Strategic Step Forward

Lone Kunoee, CEO of Consolidated Holdings A/S and chairman of TOOsonix, emphasized the broader vision: “This collaboration is just the beginning. Our goal is to revolutionize dermatological care through key partnerships like this, allowing us to reach the millions of patients who are in need of better therapeutic options.”

 

About TOOsonix A/S

TOOsonix pioneers high-intensity focused ultrasound technology to enhance dermatological therapy. Working with healthcare professionals across Europe and the U.S., TOOsonix develops advanced treatments for cancerous, pre-cancerous, and benign skin conditions. More at www.toosonix.com.

 

About MikronMed AB

MikronMed specializes in distributing advanced medical devices for dermatology, ophthalmology, surgery and other specialties. Headquartered in Sweden, MikronMed serves the entire Nordic region with sales, service, and product education. More at www.mikronmed.se.

 

Contact:Torsten Bove,Managing DirectorPh: +45 2059 2999Email: torsten.bove@toosonix.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626132/TOOsonix_1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626133/TOOsonix_2.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626130/TOOsonix_AS_Logo.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626131/MikronMed_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toosonix-partners-with-mikronmed-to-introduce-innovative-dermatological-therapy-in-the-nordic-region-302383701.html

