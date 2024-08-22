app-menu Social mobile

Top 5 Safety Guidance for Maintenance Operations of Construction under Ongoing Surge of Summer Heat and Humidity in 2024

22 Agosto 2024

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As the globe grappled with record-breaking temperatures this past July, with the 22nd and 23rd marking the hottest days on record according to ERA5 data, billions felt the domino effect of extreme weather. Amidst this backdrop, construction sites faced unprecedented challenges due to continuous high temperatures compounded by intense humidity. These conditions test not only human endurance but also the resilience of machinery deployed in critical construction operations.

Recognizing these challenges, XCMG Machinery (“XCMG”, SHE: 000425), a global leader in construction machinery manufacturing, reveals its top 5 safety guidance for operating in the extreme heat and humid weather:

Contractors and fleet managers are advised to perform frequent maintenance checks on cabin air conditioning systems. The AC filter located behind the driver’s seat can easily become clogged and lead to reduced airflow or even evaporator freezing. These issues can be mitigated by cleaning or replacing filters every 200 hours or more frequently in dusty conditions. It is also recommended to regularly clean the external filter of AC by gently tapping or using compressed air from the inside out. Perform this maintenance every 500 hours and replace the filter after three cleanings to ensure effective filtration.

Regular checks of air conditioning vents are essential not just for comfort but also for safety. Debris falling into ducts can cause noise disturbances or damage fan motors which pose significant safety risks.

The radiator plays a pivotal role in an air conditioner’s effectiveness and is situated at the front of most machines’ water tanks. Keeping radiators clean prevents blockages that could lead to increased failure rates of air conditioning systems thereby avoiding unnecessary operational disruptions.

Summer brings increased workloads; however, it is vital to incorporate ample rest periods into schedules, not just for workers but also for machines, to prevent overheating and overloading which could compromise equipment safety.

With higher temperatures causing moisture accumulation in fuel systems leading to performance issues, summer operation procedures should include regular checks on diesel exhaust fluid tanks and frequent draining of water separators to enhance fuel efficiency and avoid malfunctions.

The proactive approach will help ensure projects to remain on track without compromising health or efficiency.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2486691/Top_5_Safety_Guidance_Maintenance_Operations_Construction_Ongoing_Surge_Summer.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/top-5-safety-guidance-for-maintenance-operations-of-construction-under-ongoing-surge-of-summer-heat-and-humidity-in-2024-302227609.html

