TOPDON AT POWER2DRIVE: PLUG INTO THE FUTURE

17 Giugno 2024

ROCKAWAY, N.J., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TOPDON is excited to announce its participation in Power2Drive Europe 2024, the premier international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility. As a leading innovator in electric vehicle charging solutions, TOPDON showcases a diverse product range designed to meet every charging need. Our exhibition products include the efficient PulseQ AC Portable, the advanced PulseQ AC Lite and Pro, tailored for household use, and the versatile BoostQ DC Fast, perfect for commercial use.

For those seeking unparalleled convenience, the PulseQ AC Portable is your perfect travel companion. If intelligent and efficient charging is your priority, the PulseQ AC Lite and AC Pro models offer cutting-edge technology and smart features. For businesses, fleet owners, hospitality, and shopping mall, the BoostQ series provides expertly tailored, high-speed commercial charging solutions that ensure efficiency and reliability. Looking for more EV charging solutions? Dive into the e-mobility world of TOPDON on our official website https://emobility.topdon.com/!

Join us at Power2Drive Europe at Messe München. We invite you to visit our booth in Hall 6, C6.574, from June 19th to 20th, to discover these groundbreaking charging solutions and see firsthand how TOPDON is driving the future of sustainable mobility.

Contact:For media inquiries, please contact the TOPDON Marketing Department at marketing@topdon.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438603/TOPDON_logo___black_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topdon-at-power2drive-plug-into-the-future-302172810.html

