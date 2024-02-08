Topsola Unveils the Latest Clean Energy Products and Solutions at Madrid’s GENERA•2024, Facilitating the Achievement of the Sustainable Future

Febbraio 8, 2024

MADRID, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global solar solutions provider Topsola Green Energy Co., Ltd. (002062) showcased its full Portfolio of renewable energy solutions at the 2024 International Energy Exhibition in Madrid, Spain (GENERA•2024). From February 6th to 8th, Topsola’s booth (9B11) focused on presenting its latest N-type TOPCon photovoltaic products and other differentiated products, aimed at fostering global environmental and trade fairness for a green future.

The International Energy and Environment Trade Fair, GENERA, is the largest commercial platform for this industry. IFEMA MADRID gathered over 500 companies from over 60 countries and 35,000 solar industry experts, providing a platform for global solar players to share insights and expand business networks.

As Europe’s second-largest photovoltaic market in 2024, Spain was crowded with people during the exhibition, reflecting Spain’s booming development in the global renewable energy market. At GENERA, Topsola highlights its four popular products: the Obsidian, Flexible, Phoenix, and Light, which are attracting lots of attention, aiming to discuss the most cutting-edge technologies and products with global new energy professionals.

Phoenix—TOPCon dual-glass modules, the most popular product in Topsola, with a maximum output power of 585W and a conversion efficiency of 22.64%. It offers 30 years liner power warranty and 12 years product warranty. It uses PID resistance cell technology and packaging materials to ensure excellent PID resistance performance.

Obsidian is a high-end dual-glass module series especially for the needs of Europe customers. It has the maximum output power of 440W, and the highest efficiency can reach 22.53%. The whole module adopts a black aluminum alloy frame, black bus-bar, and black back panel, presenting an aesthetic effect of pure black integration.

“Light” series is Topsola’s classic dual-glass module (Perc), it has the maximum output power of 680W, and the maximum conversion rate reach to 21.8%. Higher reliable materials ensure the durability of the modules.

Topsola also showcasing its top-notch differentiated product “Flexible” module series, with an output power of 230W and a maximum efficiency of 21.8%. Subverting the conventional heavyweight image–Lightweight design with robust seismic resistance. The installation requires no special supports and it can suitable for more scenarios.

“As international concern about issues such as sustainable low-carbon development continues to rise, the field of clean energy has become a focus of global economic development. Topsola has always taken innovative development as the primary driving force, actively practiced corporate ESG missions, adhered to an open, transparent, and sharing corporate values, and is committed to providing global customers with more intelligent, secure, and green clean energy solutions,” said Dave Wang, Senior Vice President of Topsola.

About Topsola

Founded in 2002 and belongs to Hongrun Construction Group Co., Ltd. Relying on the technical advantages of Shanghai Jiao Tong University Solar Research Institute, Topsola has become a well-known brand in the international market with excellent technology and product quality.

Topsola has invested over $1.5 billion to build its own industrial park in Anhui, China. The project includes 10GW efficient photovoltaic cell modules, 10GW photovoltaic cells, and extends to EPC general contracting, 900MW centralized photovoltaic power station, energy storage, and other businesses, providing global customers with a one-stop solution for solar and storage.

