Towards a New Era: Fashion Source, Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week and PV Shenzhen Blossomed on the Runway

26 Aprile 2024

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On April 12, the 28th Fashion Source, AW2024 Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week, and SS25 Première Vision Shenzhen, hosted by GL events – Pengcheng Exhibition and Shenzhen Clothing Supply Chain Association, ended on a high note at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

In the three-day joint exhibition, over 600 selected exhibitors came together to showcase their finest. With more than 20 shows, 10 inspiring exhibition zones, and 80 engaging activities, the event presented the entire spectrum of the clothing supply chain. 38,670 professional visitors came to the event in this spring, many of whom were brands, e-commerce, designers, buyers, distributors, sourcing agents, and business associations. The exhibition center became a hive of activities, bustling with attendees and brimming with business opportunities—a perfect epitome of the thriving garment industry.

The inspiring exhibition zones were a must-see. Exploring the theme of “Knit Cosmos”, the Fashion Source 25SS Knitting Trends featured nearly 200 selected knitted panels juxtaposed with the Color Trend pieces, knitted garments and installation art, visualizing the latest shifts in knitwear. Moving to the Fashion Source U-Library zone, visitors could see and touch more than 300 pieces of selected fabrics while enjoying online services. On the topic of “MOVING TOGETHER”, the Fashion Source China Clothing Supply Chain Summit, delved into the potential opportunities and challenges of the garment industry in 2024 and explored how to navigate the changing market dynamics.

The co-hosted PV Shenzhen exhibition gathered around 50 PV-certified material suppliers around the world. They presented various examples of sustainable design that effectively balanced fashion with social responsibility. The theme of this year’s AW24 Shenzhen Original Design Week, “I & We”, was examined both on the runways and in the showrooms. Over 20 fashion shows and 100 designer brands captured the unique spirits of emerging fashion designers in the Greater Bay Area.

As global cultural exchanges continue to enrich and diversify the fashion world, a turning point in the clothing industry is approaching, along with unprecedented opportunities for every brand. Fashion Source and Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week will continue to expand in scope and in depth, bringing together more competitive suppliers and inspiring ideas. We look forward to seeing you at our next fashion extravaganza of the clothing supply chain from November 21 to 23 this autumn!

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/towards-a-new-era-fashion-source-shenzhen-original-design-fashion-week-and-pv-shenzhen-blossomed-on-the-runway-302126949.html

