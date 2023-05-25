TP Vision and FC Barcelona sign a multi-year agreement as ‘Main Partner’ with Ambilight TV branding to be prominently displayed on the sleeve of the men’s first team football shirt

Maggio 25, 2023

Philips Ambilight TV viewers will enjoy the most immersive, authentic viewing experience of the world-famous football team in action.

BARCELONA, Spain, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TP Vision, the company responsible for the design, manufacturing and sales of Philips TV, Philips Sound and AOC Audio products has announced a new partnership with legendary global football team, FC Barcelona, as a Main Partner for TV, Display and Audio devices. The partnership will promote TP Vision’s world leading range of TVs and audio products and will highlight the company’s original Ambilight TV technology – and its unique ability to turn regular TV into an immersive viewing experience simply like no other. Ambilight TV changes everything!

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9172851-tp-vision-fc-barcelona-sign-multi-year-agreement/

As one of the club’s three Main Partners, Ambilight TV will appear on the sleeve of the men’s first team football shirt from May 28th to coincide with the final matches of the 2022/23 season. Ambilight TV will be prominently displayed inside the stadium and to viewers at home. Key players from the men’s and women’s first team football squads will also be invited to experience the product range first hand – and in particular the unique Philips Ambilight TV proposition – in order to become ambassadors for the brand. TP Vision will also, as a Main Partner of the club, play an important role as TV & Display provider for the audiovisual infrastructure of the new Spotify Camp Nou, currently on course to become the largest and most innovative sports venue in Europe. The agreement also grants TP Vision association rights with the masculine and feminine football first teams as well as with the other professional sports teams of the Club.

The collaboration between TP Vision and FC Barcelona is part of both organisations strategy to proactively seek partners who share the same values and philosophy and that can combine to enhance both club and company’s reputation for being the very best in their respective fields

TP Vision and FC Barcelona share a vision of taking sporting events beyond the ordinary by creating an exceptional spectacle for fans wherever they are. FC Barcelona proudly claims to be ‘More than a club’, while TP Vision offers Ambilight TV as ‘More than a TV’ to the consumer.

Philips Ambilight TV’s feature rows of integrated coloured LEDs in strips along the rear edges of the set that project an ever-changing halo of light – precisely matching the on-screen image – on to to the wall behind. Ambilight gives the impression of a larger, better TV image that extends beyond the physical boundaries of the set, with the set appearing to be floating rather than fixed on the wall.

The benefit of a halo of ‘bias’ lighting has long been established in the movie world but TP Vision’s own research has shown that the added sophistication of Ambilight can extend the enhancement to sport and is particularly successful with football.

Ambilight has already proven to be a huge success with one of the highest satisfaction ratings in consumer electronics industry and scores extremely highly as a reason for intended repeat purchases of TV sets amongst existing customers.

FC Barcelona, proud Champions of La Liga season 2022-2023, it is one of the most beloved football clubs in the world, with a truly global community of hugely enthusiastic fans and a unique match day experience – but only the very lucky few fans get to see the team live at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The partnership will introduce Ambilight TV to many of FC Barcelona’s audiences and allows all sports fans the potential to recreate the unique experience and spectacle of a live match in the Spotify Nou Camp on their Philips TV at home.

Commenting on the new partnership, Kostas Vouzas, CEO, TP Vision (Philips TV & Sound Europe & Americas) said: ‘We are delighted to be able to partner with such a true global sporting icon as FC Barcelona. This new partnership is a natural fit as both our organizations seek to extend our offering far beyond the ordinary, each treating our fans to a unique experience, live and at home. Millions of consumers are already enjoying our unique Ambilight Televisions in their homes and as part of our strategy, this long-term partnership with FC Barcelona will elevate the fantastic Ambilight TV experience to the level it truly deserves.’

Commenting on behalf of FC Barcelona, Juli Guiu, Vice President Marketing said: ‘We are very proud to welcome TP Vision as a new Main Partner of FC Barcelona. Barça has always stood out for its committed quest for excellence, both on and off the field of play, and this agreement is another successful example of this because we are partnering with a world-leading company in the field of electronics and audiovisual technology. A giant step in FC Barcelona’s commercial strategy in association with a multinational that, thanks to its Ambilight TV innovation, has turned the match experience into a captivating and extremely satisfying journey for millions of fans who follow football from their homes.’

About TP Vision:

TP Vision Europe B.V. is registered in the Netherlands, with its head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited (‘TPV’), one of the world’s leading monitor and TV manufacturers.

Founded in 2012, TP Vision is today one of the largest global players in the consumer TV and audio industries. It develops, manufactures and markets consumer electronics products and technologies that offer a superior audio and visual experience.

With a strong focus on the consumer and hospitality market, TP Vision’s product portfolio includes consumer audio products and televisions, professional displays and content operation systems. These products, and solutions, are brought to market through TP Vision’s own brand AOC, as well as the Philips brand, used under license from Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Home to leading electronic brands and award-winning products, TP Vision employs over 2,000 people globally, with operations in Europe, Americas, Middle East, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific.

TP Vision adds value in everyday lives and society through its expertise in product development, design, operational excellence and responsible manufacturing.

About FCB:

FC Barcelona was founded in 1899 and is currently owned by more than 140,000 members. It is considered the greatest multisports club in the world and has more than 120 years of history. Rooted in its city and country its outlook is global, and it has official headquarters in cities in three different continents: Barcelona, Hong Kong and New York.

Barça seeks to change the world through sporting excellence. This also reaches the world of knowledge via the Barça Innovation Hub. The club is also renowned for its commitment to social causes, which it channels through the FC Barcelona Foundation, and for its work to educate boys and girls in the positive values of sport. Barça’s growth in recent years means it now has more than 440 million fans on social media.

Follow us on Twitter: @TPVision

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083445/TP_Vision_Ambilight_TV.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2084268/TPVision_FCB_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tp-vision-and-fc-barcelona-sign-a-multi-year-agreement-as-main-partner-with-ambilight-tv-branding-to-be-prominently-displayed-on-the-sleeve-of-the-mens-first-team-football-shirt-301833661.html