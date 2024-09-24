TraceLink Releases Opus Reports and Dashboards, the First End-User Reporting and Dashboarding Capability Purpose-Built to Gain Real-Time Visibility and Insights from Supply Networks

24 Settembre 2024

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, has announced the availability of Opus Reports and Dashboards as part of the Magnum release of its Opus Platform. This advanced capability, designed and configured through no-code tools, enables business users to monitor supply chain performance metrics in real time, identify potential issues before they escalate, and make data-driven business decisions with confidence.

With Opus Reports and Dashboards, customers and their supply chain partners can access a single, consistent view of business performance, helping to enhance service levels across the customer’s supply chain. Drawing insights from data using charting tools, users can identify cost-saving opportunities, optimize inventory levels, and streamline shared processes such as order-to-cash or procure-to-pay cycles. In addition, customers can benchmark historical business performance and create dynamic partner scorecards to ensure process changes are improving key metrics.

“Complete supply chain visibility through real-time, longitudinal reporting and dashboarding has long been at the top of every chief supply chain officer’s wishlist, yet this capability has remained elusive—until now,” said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. “Modern supply chain organizations need tools that not only meet business user requirements, but can also be quickly configured to reflect real-time network data and shared with supply chain partners for joint visibility. Opus Reports and Dashboards fills a critical gap, empowering organizations to achieve true supply chain collaboration.”

Key benefits of Opus Reports and Dashboards:

“Opus Reports provide users with configurable access and analysis of their platform data,” said James Mills, Vice President, Collective Intelligence Products at TraceLink. “Opus Dashboards enables users to stay on top of the full breadth of their business by combining multiple user-optimized visualizations of their reports. The seamless integration of Reports and Dashboards delivers a no-code, interactive environment for data-driven analysis and decision-making.”

Learn more about the release of TraceLink’s Opus Magnum, the only no-code network digitalization platform designed to democratize access to end-to-end supply chain integration and orchestration.

See Opus Magnum live at FutureLink Barcelona 2024, the only thought-leadership, education, and networking event for life sciences and healthcare leaders needing critical intelligence and better collaboration across supply chain relationships, from October 2-4, 2024. With keynotes headlined by the industry’s top thought leaders, a full day of TraceLink University educational sessions, three orchestration tracks led by customers and solution partners, and an immersive product and solution exhibition, this year’s FutureLink will focus on the end-to-end digitalization of your supply chain to link your enterprise systems and processes to the network. Register now.

About TraceLink:

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

