TRIBIT Launches a New Bluetooth Portable Speaker, StormBox Flow

Ottobre 9, 2023

Take the beat anywhere thanks to StormBox Flow’s compact size and 30h battery life

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TRIBIT, a global audio brand, drops the latest crop of StormBox Flow Bluetooth Portable Speaker that takes the music experience up a notch. Equipped with TRIBIT’s proprietary XBass® and RunStretch® technology, this brand-new speaker delivers a remarkable 25W output power and up to 30 hours of playtime. The sleek yet robust design makes it perfect for outdoor activities, like hiking, camping and everything in between.

Small yet Mighty

With the TRIBIT’s proprietary XBass® and RunStretch® technology coming in, the 25W StormBox Flow unleashes the pulsating sound like never before. Better still, users can double up the audio experience by pairing two StormBox Flow to create a one-of-a-kind immersive sound experience.

Music Streaming Day and Night

People wouldn’t normally expect an extensive amount of music playtime from such a compact audio device, but the StormBox Flow Bluetooth speaker is sure to be a pleasant surprise. Packing an incredible 30 hours of playtime and cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, users will be able to go all day and not worry about signal loss or dropouts.

Head out and Jam out

If users are one of those who love music to bits, then the TRIBIT StormBox Flow is an apt companion. The compact size makes the speaker truly portable to wherever they want. Plus, users are sure to make a splash when they are at the pool or at the beach, thanks to the IP67 waterproof design so they don’t have to stop the music when it’s time to get wet.

Between now and October 14, 2023, get a 20% off promo code when users sign up at www.tribit.com. *Product and service specifications and availability may vary from country to country. Please contact media@tribit.com / support@tribit.com for detailed information.

About TRIBIT

Back to 2017, TRIBIT was born with one singular focus: to inspire outdoor exploration while embracing the beauty of nature and the magic of sound. Just like stepping into a journey where melodies of innovation resonate with your soul, TRIBIT decodes the music mystery with the notes of “do re mi” which echos our brand values.

We strive to make high quality audio accessible to all, orchestrating auditory brilliance. So now turn up the volume on your TRIBIT and treat yourself with better beats! For more information, visit www.tribit.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241192/TRIBIT_StormBox_Flow.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tribit-launches-a-new-bluetooth-portable-speaker-stormbox-flow-301950137.html

