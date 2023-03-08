app-menu Social mobile

Triman Holdings Appoints Tim Driscoll as CEO

Marzo 8, 2023

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Triman Holdings, LLC, (“Triman” or the “Company”), a leader in military aftermarket supply chain management solutions, announced today it has named Tim Driscoll as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Triman is a platform company of AE Industrial Partners (“AEI”) and consists of the strategic combination of Triman Industries, Crestwood Technology Group (“CTG”) and Brighton Cromwell.

Mr. Driscoll, who has more than 15 years of experience in aerospace and defense, joined Triman Holdings as President in October 2022. Prior to joining Triman, he served as a Vice President and General Manager of OEM Solutions at AAR where he focused on strategic partnerships with OEMs to maximize their global military aftermarket sales. He also served in various leadership roles at Eaton Aerospace and GE Aviation where he managed military aftermarket products and programs. Mr. Driscoll served in the US Navy as a Commissioned Officer and holds a BS in Aerospace Studies from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

“Triman has emerged as a leader in supply chain management solutions to the global military aftermarket and we are excited to appoint Tim as our CEO,” said Jon Nemo, Senior Partner at AEI, and Chairman of the Board for Triman Holdings. “Tim brings a deep level of experience and knowledge that will be critical to executing on our aggressive growth plans and delivering the unique set of value propositions we bring to our OEM partners and military customers.”

“Triman offers a differentiated set of supply chain management solutions to the military aftermarket,” said Mr. Driscoll. “I am excited to be leading this great company and its growing and talented team as we support our OEM partners and military customers in maximizing sales, improving performance, and reducing risk and program costs.”

About Triman HoldingsTriman Holdings supplies the Government, Defense, and Commercial markets with tech-enabled, scaleable supply chain solutions throughout platform life cycles. From consumables to systems and parts obsolescence management, we keep fleets operational, ready and safe.

Our broad set of supply chain solutions for acquisition and program support, along with our extensive OEM partnerships and proprietary data analytics tool for market insights, deliver unique value to our customers, suppliers, and partners in the military and commercial aftermarkets. 

Triman Holdings is the parent company of Triman Industries, Crestwood Technology Group and Brighton Cromwell.  For more information, visit:

www.trimanindustries.com www.ctgnow.com www.brightoncromwell.com

About AE Industrial Partners AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/triman-holdings-appoints-tim-driscoll-as-ceo-301765712.html

