app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

TrinaTracker Signs 510MW Solar Tracker Deal for Uzbekistan Solar Projects

Maggio 30, 2023

– CHANGZHOU, China, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TrinaTracker, a leading smart solar tracker solution provider under Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (SHA: 688599), recently signed an agreement with Dongfang Electric International Corporation (“DEC International”) to provide 510MW solar trackers for solar projects in Uzbekistan. The contract signing ceremony was held on the first day of the 16th International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC PV Power Expo) held in Shanghai from May 24-26, 2023.

According to the contract, TrinaTracker will supply Vanguard 1P solar trackers to the Jizzakh and Samarkand solar power plants in Uzbekistan. Once connected to the grid, the two projects will generate 1.1 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable electricity annually, cutting an annual average of around 110,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions. Both are key projects in support of the government’s agenda to transition to a green economy in the country. 

This is the second project TrinaTracker has landed as the exclusive supplier for solar plants in Uzbekistanin support of the country’s solar power development target of 4GW by 2026 and 5GW by 2030. The country aims to develop high quality solar power plants in a bid to maximize the benefits of solar energy in the energy system. TrinaTracker previously provided 2618 sets of solar trackers for the 100 MW Nur Navoi Solar Project, the country’s first solar power plant, which was inaugurated in August 2021. Meanwhile, TrinaTracker’s selection once again as the sole tracker supplier reflects the excellent product performance of previous projects, as well as wider local market acceptance, building on the Company’s strong foundation for further development in Uzbekistan.    

“Trina Solar has 25 years’ experience in the solar industry and has consistently held the position of a top tier company. This gives confidence to project owners and developers from both product and branding perspectives,” said Wang Ai, vice president of DEC International. “TrinaTracker has already had a successful experience in Uzbekistan, and their ‘product+service’ lifecycle solution has proven to be good, so we’re confident the construction of the Jizzakh and Samarkand projects in collaboration with TrinaTracker will also be successful.”

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2087813/image_5027490_52411717.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinatracker-signs-510mw-solar-tracker-deal-for-uzbekistan-solar-projects-301836836.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Valid enrolls Andorra Telecom in its new Environmental Compensation Program to help offset the plastic used in SIM card manufacturing

MADRID, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Andorra Telecom, the exclusively provider of public telecomm…

Dubai World Trade Centre events fuel Dubai economy in 2022; Generate total incremental economic output of $3.55 billion

DUBAI, UAE, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A key driver of MICE sector growth and the largest opera…

Infosys and Roland-Garros Serve Up New AI-Powered Experiences for the Tennis Ecosystem

Marking its fifth-year milestone, the partnership continues to push the boundaries of digital inn…

I dipendenti italiani conducono la richiesta globale per il passaggio alla settimana lavorativa di quattro giorni

– LONDRA, 30 maggio 2023 /PRNewswire/ — I dipendenti italiani guidano la spinta globale per il …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl