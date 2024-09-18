TriNetX Achieves Spain’s ENS Certification for Rigorous Healthcare Data Security Standards

18 Settembre 2024

Company recognized with high-level certification for abiding by Spain’s strongest data security measures, sets a new standard for healthcare data protection within its TriNetX LIVE™ platform.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TriNetX®, a leader in powering lifesaving discoveries with global real-world data and real-world evidence insights, announced today that its TriNetX LIVE™ platform has been awarded high-level National Security Scheme Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS) certification, established by the Spanish government, for fully adhering to ENS standards in the protection and governance of its clients’ healthcare data.

With the rapid digitization of patient records and growing reliance on electronic systems, data security in healthcare is paramount. Globally, healthcare is the third most cyberattacked industry, experiencing nearly 2,000 attacks per week. In addition to jeopardizing patient privacy and putting care delivery at risk, these cyberattacks and other data security issues cost the global healthcare industry more than any other business sector — nearly $10 million U.S. per breach between March 2023 and February 2024.

ENS addresses data security by offering a framework to ensure the protection of information systems and data across public administrations and the private entities that interact with them. Aligning with broader European standards such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), ENS sets out a series of principles and requirements for security measures covering risk management, compliance, and incident response. Certification demonstrates an organization has implemented robust security practices.

“The protection of our healthcare network’s highly sensitive patient data is an absolute priority,” said Gadi Lachman, President and CEO of TriNetX. “We couldn’t be prouder of our ENS certification as it solidifies our steadfast commitment, diligence, and ability to adapt to the challenges of securing healthcare data for the benefit of clinical research and drug discovery worldwide in an environment that’s constantly evolving.”

The ENS-certified TriNetX LIVE™ platform, the healthcare industry’s largest global health research network for conducting real-world evidence studies, is used by researchers around the world to analyze clinical trial protocols across hundreds of therapeutic areas and present thousands of clinical trial opportunities to TriNetX healthcare organization members.

About TriNetX, LLCTriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies dedicated to advancing real-world research and expediting the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA-, GDPR-, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated deidentified electronic health record datasets and consulting partnerships, TriNetX empowers its global community to improve clinical trial protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, please visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow TriNetX on LinkedIn.

Media ContactTriNetXKaren TunksPhone: +1 704.619.9867Email: Karen.Tunks@TriNetX.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542641/TriNetX_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinetx-achieves-spains-ens-certification-for-rigorous-healthcare-data-security-standards-302250886.html