app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Tronsmart Unveils the Bang Max Portable Party Speaker, Delivering Rich-detailed Sound and Punchy Bass

Settembre 5, 2023

Elevate outdoor fun with a powerful party speaker with pulsating colorful lights sync to the beat

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Get ready to dive into an exhilarating fusion of sound and light for unparalleled party enjoyment with the latest masterpiece of Tronsmart, the Bang Max Speaker. As the flagship model in Tronsmart’s renowned Bang series party speakers, the Bang Max astounds with its awe-inspiring 130W sound output and dynamic pulsating lights that synchronize with the rhythm of music.

A Sonic Odyssey with the Advanced 3-Way Sound System

Unlock a multi-dimensional auditory feast with the Bang Max’s advanced 3-way sound system, powered by six premium transducers. Dual tweeters, dual mid-tweeters, as well as dual woofers work closely to deliver deep bass, immersive mids and crisp highs. Thanks to Tronsmart’s exclusive TuneConn™ technology, it could sync audio across 100+ speakers for an unbeatable party sound. Also, pair 2 Bang Max via TWS can also present a fantastic stereo sound. 

Personalized Ambiance and Unbridled Entertainment

Enhance party entertainment with the Tronsmart App, featuring unique light shows and customizable EQ modes. Customized EQ modes cater to the unique taste while the light show enhances the atmosphere, adding enchantment to parties.

Uninterrupted Revelry, Anytime, Anywhere

Empower parties with astonishing 24-hour battery life, Bang Max ensures every rhythmic heartbeat sustains all night. Furthermore, it welcomes wired microphone and guitar inputs, inviting impromptu and jamming sessions that infuse gathering with originality. Don’t let the weather dampen any party. Furthermore, with an IPX6 waterproof rating in a durable build, it is ready to conquer any outdoor event, rain or shine.

Availability and Prices

By offering three different plugs (US/UK/EU), the Bang Max is able to accommodate the specific power requirements of various regions, providing customers with a seamless and customizable experience based on preferences.

The Bang Max is offered at an exclusive early bird price of $169.99/£169.99/€179.99 on Amazon, Geekbuying and Tronsmart website from Sept 5.

About Tronsmart

Established in 2013, Tronsmart is a tech brand that designs and manufactures world-class tech accessories, earning recommendations from Qualcomm, Forbes, Yahoo, and other media. It also signed Luis Suarez as the official ambassador in 2018.  The company has over 40 patents and has rapidly expanded its business to over 90 countries. The core value of Tronsmart is to make life easier by providing customers with high-tech, high-quality, high-performance products.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2198842/Tronsmart_Bang_Max_Portable_Party_Speaker.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tronsmart-unveils-the-bang-max-portable-party-speaker-delivering-rich-detailed-sound-and-punchy-bass-301915445.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Fotoregali.com: oltre 500 doni personalizzabili, capaci di emozionare in ogni occasione speciale

(Milano, 5 settembre 2023) – Milano, 5 settembre 2023 – Fotoregali.com è un e-commerce italiano f…

Tyre Recycling Solutions signs MoU with South Korean LD Carbon

Significant technological synergies between South Korean LDC proprietary Green carbon black techn…

Negli studi di personal training Day One l’allenamento è un’esperienza esclusiva e di lusso

(Roma, 5/09/2023) – Roma, 5/09/2023 – Personalizzazione e privacy sono aspetti sempre più ricerca…

ApeX Pro’s New Smart Liquidity Pools Bring the Best of DeFi to Bybit

(DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – 5 September 2023) – DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach -…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl