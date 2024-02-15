TUMI INTRODUCES NEWEST SILHOUETTES TO ITS 19 DEGREE ALUMINUM COLLECTION IN STRIKING NEW CAMPAIGN STARRING SON HEUNG-MIN

Febbraio 15, 2024

– This latest chapter in the Essentially Beautiful campaign highlights the newest 19 Degree Aluminum styles including the Backpack, the Compact Carry-On, Briefcase and Minaudiere.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, International travel and lifestyle brand TUMIdebuts an all-new campaign for its iconic 19 Degree Aluminum collection starring returning TUMI global ambassador and pro-footballer, Son Heung-Min. The visually disruptive campaign highlights the expansion of the 19 Degree Aluminum collection – the Backpack, Compact Carry-on, Briefcase and Minaudiere – with futuristic, cool-toned surfaces and edgy textural elements as a direct nod to the iconic look of the collection.

TUMI’s latest campaign stands out as its boldest yet. The campaign film highlights Son and his 19 Degree Aluminum Backpack in an abstract space that takes them to various worlds, all of which represent features of the 19 Degree Aluminum collection. Through striking visuals and modern textural elements, the campaign transports the viewer into a mesmerizing abstract world, reminiscent of TUMI’s iconic 19 Degree Aluminum collection alongside Son Heung-Min. This combination of innovative visuals and abstract setting gives viewers the Essentially Beautiful feeling that with TUMI, your world never stops evolving.

“TUMI is thrilled to unveil another disruptive 19 Degree campaign starring Son Heung-Min, one of our TUMI global ambassadors,” said Jill Krizelman, TUMI’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce. “With this campaign, we wanted to communicate the next evolution in backpacks featuring our latest expression of 19 Degree Aluminum, showcasing its cutting-edge design, innovative style, and our commitment to technical innovation. This creative strategy does exactly that, and continues to propel TUMI as a beacon of limitless evolution.”

The 19 Degree Aluminum Backpack is the first of its kind for TUMI, designed with a leather back panel featuring the signature 19 Degree contours. The new Compact Carry-On scales down the signature 19 Degree DNA for a compact, yet equally design-forward carry-on, ideal for the business traveler with a need for smaller luggage. The Minaudiere is a more fashion-forward statement piece, and coming in three colorways and with two detachable shoulder straps, it’s a versatile style ready for nights out and special occasions. The 19 Degree Aluminum Briefcase is striking from every angle, the iconic curves at 19-degree angles and the durability of aluminum are reimagined in this sleek briefcase.

Shop the 19 Degree Aluminum collection available at TUMI.com and TUMI stores worldwide.

About TUMI Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we’re committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

