TUMI UNVEILS NEW 19 DEGREE LITE WITH “UNCOMPROMISINGLY LIGHT” CAMPAIGN

1 Aprile 2025

The brand debuts part one of a multichapter campaign to celebrate TUMI’s lightest hardside collection to date

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI introduces 19 Degree Lite, the latest—and lightest—addition to the world of 19 Degree. To celebrate the all-new collection, German-raised Fashion Entrepreneur & Creative Xenia Adonts stars in the first chapter of the campaign, with chapter two starring Global Ambassador Lando Norris to follow later this spring.

The 19 Degree Lite collection reimagines hardside for the lighter—rebuilding TUMI’s icon from the bottom up with revolutionary lightweight materials and details. Every element—from its highly resilient Tegris® construction to unique features like the low-density magnesium telescoping handle—was considered, tested and selected for lighter journeys. The globally assorted collection includes four sizes available in three core colors: Blush, Titanium Grey, Black Graphite, and two seasonal colors: Amber and Cobalt.

To introduce the collection, TUMI tapped Xenia Adonts for her first-ever global brand campaign. Directed by Keane Pearce Shaw and photographed by Emma Summerton, the campaign channels the feeling of lightness that comes with carrying the 19 Degree Lite collection. The campaign follows Xenia as she travels through the hustle and bustle of Mexico City with her 19 Degree Lite by her side. Together, they navigate the busy streets with a fluidity of movement that spotlights the freedom and effortlessness that only 19 Degree Lite can deliver.

“19 Degree Lite was born out of our deep understanding of how TUMI customers travel—and our passion for perfecting their journeys,” said Creative Director Victor Sanz. “Every component was carefully considered, tested and selected for lighter journeys without compromising quality or performance. The result of this meticulous design is an effortlessly lightweight collection that allows our customers to move through the world with even greater ease.”

The all-new collection ranges in price from $795-$995 USD. The 19 Degree Lite collection is available in TUMI stores worldwide and at TUMI.com. Stay tuned for exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the campaign on @TUMITravel social channels.

About TUMISince 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we’re committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2025 Tumi, Inc.

TUMI Media Contacts

Jerad Hulse – jerad.hulse@tumi.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641309/TUMI_Xenia_Adonts_with_4_Wheeled_Carry_On.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642134/09_04_TUMI_SS25_LANDO_OnTalent_19DLiteIntlCOBlkGrpht_1000_V3_FINAL_RGB_300_1920x1080_copy.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423872/TUMI_BLACK_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tumi-unveils-new-19-degree-lite-with-uncompromisingly-light-campaign-302409333.html