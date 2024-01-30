TV Series “Tales of the Traditional Chinese Medicine” recently launched

Gennaio 30, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — China Media Group, National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, jointly launched a large-scale cultural program “Tales of the Traditional Chinese Medicine”, which was produced by CCTV Pioneer Media & Entertainment Co., Ltd. With the aim of actively promoting the culture of traditional Chinese medicine and highlighting the significant contribution that traditional Chinese medicine has made to the advancement of world civilization. The show debuted on CCTV-1 at 20:00 on December 23,2023. It will be rerun on CCTV-4 at 17:30 on December 25,2023. Additionally, the CCTV APP and CCTV.com online will be synced with the show.

There are eleven episodes in total, 90 minutes per each. The program’s structure and layout are based on the scientific value and cultural characteristics that traditional Chinese medicine has contributed to mankind, and it explores a story that spans thousands of years. This is in accordance with the historical development of traditional Chinese medicine, which brings together nearly a hundred authoritative traditional Chinese medicine masters, experts, and cultural scholars. The pulse of Chinese medicine offers a panoramic presentation of the wisdom crystallization of the excellent traditional Chinese culture contained in traditional Chinese medicine, allowing the world to comprehend the lengthy history of Chinese civilization. It also decodes Chinese civilization deeply and expresses the connotation of Chinese traditional medicine in a scientific, fashionable, and life-oriented manner. In addition to improving the general public’s health literacy and awareness, it provides access to a deep and comprehensive understanding of Chinese history and culture.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of China sending its first medical team abroad to Algeria in 1963. With the program’s introduction, people can now observe how traditional Chinese medicine has evolved over the past 60 years in relation to foreign aid medical care. The wisdom and charm of traditional Chinese medicine have been carried abroad by generations of practitioners, who have also generously helped the local population and written many heartfelt hymns. These efforts will contribute to the international community’s better understanding and acceptance of Chinese medicine culture, as well as its growing influence.

