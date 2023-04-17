app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Tweddle Group Featured at Hannover Messe Exhibition

Aprile 17, 2023

HANNOVER, Germany, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tweddle Group Europe, based in Belgium and Italy, is scheduled to present at this year’s Hannover Messe exhibition. The event is one of the largest trade fairs in the world, featuring more than 5,000 presenters over the course of five days, and expecting roughly 200,000 visitors.

The exhibition is dedicated to the topic of industry development. Presenters will demonstrate their latest technologies and services meeting key industry trends and challenges, focusing on matters such as process automation, digital platforms and drive technology.

Tweddle Group will be presenting at the Flanders Investment and Trade booth. Flanders Investment and Trade promotes sustainable international business and facilitates relationships through technology transfers and other services. The booth will feature other co-exhibitors such as Vlegel Technology and Ansomat.

“Tweddle Group Belgium was selected as a representative of Flemish innovation in the machine industry,” said Claude Vanbeveren, Chief Business Development Officer of Tweddle Group. “We’re excited to share that innovation at Hannover Messe and are proud to represent our region at this major event.”

The exhibition will run April 17 – 21 in Hannover, Germany.

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

Contact: Paul Arnegardparnegard@tweddle.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054655/Tweddle_Group.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903619/CJK_Tweddle_Logotype_Stacked_CMYK_50K_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tweddle-group-featured-at-hannover-messe-exhibition-301798061.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Kaspersky: il malware Qbot colpisce e-mail aziendali con PDF dannosi

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 17 aprile 2023. All’inizio di questo mese, Kaspersky ha scoperto un aumento…

Pylontech Ranks No.1 Residential Energy Storage System Provider by S&P Global Commodity Insights

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pylontech has been ranked No.1 residential battery energ…

VIMworld Introduces Digital Companion Pets with Massive Rewards

                                                                Up to $25,000 Jackpots in 170+ Di…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl