TWEDDLE GROUP NAMES TODD HEADLEE COMPANY PRESIDENT

Gennaio 12, 2023

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tweddle Group announced today that Todd Headlee has been named the new President of the company. An experienced executive with a background in digital transformation technology, Mr. Headlee succeeded the retiring Mark Berkey in the role on January 9th, 2023.

Headlee most recently served as Head of Products and Platforms at 1898 & Co., a global business and technology consultancy. His 30-year career includes work across the automotive and energy sectors, a unique combination that will help Tweddle Group assist its OEM partners as they increasingly pivot toward electric vehicles.

As part of Tweddle Group’s transition to Headlee’s leadership, the company is also pleased to announce the promotions of Claude Vanbeveren to Chief Business Development Officer and Pat McGinnis to Chief Strategy Officer. These moves will help Headlee and the entire Tweddle Group executive team in continuing to grow the business.

“Todd Headlee is the ideal leader for Tweddle Group,” said McGinnis. “He understands the trends affecting our business and he knows what it takes to capitalize on them.”

Having helped multiple businesses successfully navigate from their legacy product offerings to sophisticated SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions, Headlee is well-prepared to lead Tweddle Group in doing the same. He brings with him a proven history of driving market share, increasing revenues, and improving earnings, as he embarks on moving Tweddle Group forward on a variety of opportunities.

Headlee said, “I am very excited to get started with Tweddle Group. As the automotive and related industries continue to be transformed, Tweddle Group is in a great position to help our customers accelerate this transformation with our broad product portfolio, history of innovation, and exceptional customer service.”

“At Tweddle Group, we have always adapted our services and solutions to meet our customers’ needs,” added Vanbeveren. “Having Todd at the helm brings us a track record of digital transformation in different domains and industries that will allow us to propose tailored, innovative and proven best practices that can give our customers a competitive edge in their field.”

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

Media Contact:Paul ArnegardVice President of Shared Servicesparnegard@tweddle.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981741/Tweddle_Group___Todd_Headlee___President.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903619/CJK_Tweddle_Logotype_Stacked_CMYK_50K_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tweddle-group-names-todd-headlee-company-president-301719811.html

